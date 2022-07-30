comscore Twitter's new feature will let you post images, videos, GIFs in one tweet
News

Twitter is testing a feature that will let you post images, videos, GIFs in a single tweet

Apps

Twitter is testing a new feature that will let you post images, videos, and GIFs in one tweet. With this feature, Twitter is seemingly trying to cope with other social media giants.

Twitter featured

Twitter for a long time has stayed consistent with what it plans to do with the platform. Unlike other social media applications, Twitter keeps itself discrete and allows you to share your opinion within 280 character limit. It also brought the Spaces a few years back, which lets you create a public channel and express views in the audio format. Now, the platform appears to evolve as it is testing a new feature that lets you post images, videos, and GIFs in one single tweet. Also Read - Soon you will have to pay more to use Twitter Blue: Here’s why

Post three different formats in one tweet

Twitter was reported to be working on a new feature that allows users to post three different formats such as images, videos, and GIFs in one single tweet. The company is now commencing the testing of this feature and sometime later, we can expect it to go public. Also Read - Twitter accepts October 17 trial but is concerned Musk will try to delay

While Twitter hasn’t officially revealed what this feature will look like, some leakers have already shared how it will look before publishing the tweet. Alessandro Paluzzi shared a screenshot that shows how this feature will look. In a single tweet, he attached a photo, video, and GIF altogether. Also Read - Twitter blocked more and more accounts in India since 2014: MeitY

https://mobile.twitter.com/alex193a/status/1517776644316012546?s=21&t=BFHGFKXAT8GIBzQmx8FE6A

“We’re testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format. We’re seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFS, and videos to make these conversations more exciting,” said Twitter in a statement.

With this test we’re hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters,” the company continued.

Other than this, the company was recently found to be testing a Status-sharing feature that allows attach hashtags to share your status on the platform. With this feature, you will get some hashtags that you could post to show your status. It will include hashtags like “Vacation mode,” “Living the dream,” “Travelling,” etc. Twitter is yet to reveal when this feature will come to the public.

  Published Date: July 30, 2022 6:03 PM IST

