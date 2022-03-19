Twitter is testing a new clipping tool with select Spaces hosts

Twitter this week announced that it is letting select Spaces hosts to try out its new feature that will enable them to share clips from their recorded Space on the micro-blogging platform. However, the company is restricting this feature to iOS users for now. Also Read - Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

The company in a tweet said that certain Hosts on iOS will now be able to clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share with everyone. While the test feature is being rolled out only to Twitter's iOS-based users, anyone on the platform will be able to listen to these clips. This means that not just the iOS users but also the company's Android and web-based users will be able to listen to these clips.

As far as the availability on Twitter's Android and web-based platforms are concerned, the company said that its new clipping tool will arrive on Android and web soon.

The company in a statement to TechCrunch clarified that there is no limit to the number of audio clips that can be created and shared on Twitter. These clips will live on the platform for about 30 days, after which will automatically be deleted from the app. Furthermore the company said that while the company is rolling out the support for its clipping tool just to Spaces hosts for now. Later, it will roll out the functionality to all Twitter users. “We will be monitoring feedback and plan to expand Spaces clipping functionality to everyone on Twitter in the near future,” a Twitter spokesperson told the publication.

It is worth noting that while Twitter has just started testing its clips feature, its not the only platform that is experimenting with such a functionality. Clubhouse rolled out a similar feature on its platform in September last year allowing users to create 30-seconds long shareable clips in the rooms that allow it. Clubhouse users can tap on the scissor icon tol capture the past 30 seconds of audio that can then be locally downloaded and shared widely. Amazon started testing a similar functionality for Amazon Prime Video users last year. Additionally, YouTube is also working on a similar functionality.