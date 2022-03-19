comscore Twitter is testing a new clipping tool with select Spaces hosts
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter is testing a new clipping tool with select Spaces hosts
News

Twitter is testing a new clipping tool with select Spaces hosts

Apps

While the test feature is being rolled out only to Twitter’s iOS-based users, anyone on the platform will be able to listen to these clips.

twitter-logo-

Image: Pixabay

Twitter this week announced that it is letting select Spaces hosts to try out its new feature that will enable them to share clips from their recorded Space on the micro-blogging platform. However, the company is restricting this feature to iOS users for now. Also Read - Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

The company in a tweet said that certain Hosts on iOS will now be able to clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share with everyone. While the test feature is being rolled out only to Twitter’s iOS-based users, anyone on the platform will be able to listen to these clips. This means that not just the iOS users but also the company’s Android and web-based users will be able to listen to these clips. Also Read - WhatsApp new voice note feature being rolled out to a few users

As far as the availability on Twitter’s Android and web-based platforms are concerned, the company said that its new clipping tool will arrive on Android and web soon. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming gets better on iPhone and iPad

The company in a statement to TechCrunch clarified that there is no limit to the number of audio clips that can be created and shared on Twitter. These clips will live on the platform for about 30 days, after which will automatically be deleted from the app. Furthermore the company said that while the company is rolling out the support for its clipping tool just to Spaces hosts for now. Later, it will roll out the functionality to all Twitter users. “We will be monitoring feedback and plan to expand Spaces clipping functionality to everyone on Twitter in the near future,” a Twitter spokesperson told the publication.

It is worth noting that while Twitter has just started testing its clips feature, its not the only platform that is experimenting with such a functionality. Clubhouse rolled out a similar feature on its platform in September last year allowing users to create 30-seconds long shareable clips in the rooms that allow it. Clubhouse users can tap on the scissor icon tol capture the past 30 seconds of audio that can then be locally downloaded and shared widely. Amazon started testing a similar functionality for Amazon Prime Video users last year. Additionally, YouTube is also working on a similar functionality.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 19, 2022 5:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool
Apps
Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

Why govt wants you to update your update your iPhones, other Apple device

News

Why govt wants you to update your update your iPhones, other Apple device

Still using Internet Explorer? Microsoft wants you to stop, now

News

Still using Internet Explorer? Microsoft wants you to stop, now

How to turn on Facebook Protect in your account

How To

How to turn on Facebook Protect in your account

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

Apple s EV routing feature is coming to Ford Mach Mustang Mach-E

Why govt wants you to update your update your iPhones, other Apple device

Still using Internet Explorer? Microsoft wants you to stop, now

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool

Apps

Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool
Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

News

Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos
WhatsApp new voice note feature being rolled out to a few users

Apps

WhatsApp new voice note feature being rolled out to a few users
Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming gets better on iPhone and iPad

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming gets better on iPhone and iPad
How to reset an iPhone in simple steps

How To

How to reset an iPhone in simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में आज मिलेगी फ्री M1917 Colour Blaze गन स्किन, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Free Fire MAX में आई होली स्पेशल गलू वॉल स्किन, जानें कैसे मिलेगी फ्री

Free Fire MAX ने दिया होली का तोहफा, इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री Funky Knight Helmet

Facebook Protect चालू नहीं किया तो बंद हो जाएगा अकाउंट, जानें कैसे करें ऐक्टिवेट

Ukraine-Russia War: Google ने बताया, यूक्रेन को निशाना बना रहे हैं चीनी हैकर्स

Latest Videos

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

News

Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool
Apps
Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike
Apple s EV routing feature is coming to Ford Mach Mustang Mach-E

Electric Vehicle

Apple s EV routing feature is coming to Ford Mach Mustang Mach-E
Why govt wants you to update your update your iPhones, other Apple device

News

Why govt wants you to update your update your iPhones, other Apple device
Still using Internet Explorer? Microsoft wants you to stop, now

News

Still using Internet Explorer? Microsoft wants you to stop, now

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers