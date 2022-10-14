Twitter allows users to interact with a large number of people simply by mentioning them on the platform. However, since all users have access to this functionality, the feature can be misused. Twitter is currently planning to let users decide who can mention them on the microblogging site. Also Read - Twitter said to review policies around permanent user bans

Twitter to limit @mention feature

As per the popular researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the microblogging site is testing a new block @ mentions entirely or restricting it to a few people who follow you. She even shared a screenshot of the feature on Twitter. With this feature, no random Twitter user can tag you on irrelevant posts.

The roll-out timeline of this feature is still unknown.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

Notably, this feature was previously confirmed to be in progress by Twitter privacy designer Dominic Camozzi. However, the tweet was later taken down, reported The Verge.

For the unversed, Twitter already allows users to unmention them in a tweet if they want. This way, their Twitter handle will still appear in the tweet but viewers cannot visit your profile directly by tapping on the handle. Searching for the handle manually is the only way they can reach out to your account. To give more controls to the users, Twitter also gives an option where the user can decide who all can respond to their tweet with options like only those mentioned in the tweet.

Twitter has also started sending notifications to many users as they took screenshots of the tweets, nudging them to share the tweets instead. This is because Twitter doesn’t want users to take screenshots of tweets anymore. It wants the active users on the platform to get access to tweets and not others by sharing screenshots on rival platforms.