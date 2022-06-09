Twitter is ramping up its focus on e-commerce features with a new shopping feature. The company has started testing a new feature called “Product Drop” that will remind users of upcoming features dropping on the micro-blogging platform. Also Read - Instagram sensitive controls now work in all places of the app, here's how to set it up

Twitter says that with Product Drops, when a merchant Tweets about an upcoming launch, interested buyers will see a "Remind me" button at the bottom of the Tweet and that they can request to be reminded of the Drop with one tap. And on launch day, that is, the day when the product will arrive, interested buyers will get an in-app notification in their Notifications tab 15 minutes before and at the time of the drop. When they click on the notification, they will see a "Shop on website" button to purchase the item on the merchant's website.

To make the overall experience swifter and hassle-free for shoppers, Twitter will show a Product Details Page that will contain all the information pertaining to the product. This includes the price, pictures, a description of the product, and a clickable hashtag that will show shoppers what other shoppers on Twitter are saying about the product. This page will appear right before the shoppers click the 'Remind me' to request being reminded of the product drop.

The company says that the idea behind introducing the Product Drop feature is for shoppers to stay on top of the launches that matter most to them and for merchants to engage with shoppers in more ways.

As far as availability is concerned, Twitter says that it is piloting this feature for shoppers in the US who use Twitter in English on iOS. The company is also partnering with select brands for the same. The list includes Dior, Fossil x Jeff Staple, Home Depot, LEGO, and Union Los Angeles. The company is expected to expand the availability of this feature to more geographies and more brands in the

Twitter Shops

It is worth noting Product Drops is not the only e-commerce focused that Twitter has been testing in the recent time. Back in March this year, the company introduced a feature called Twitter Shops that enables merchants to handpick a collection of up to 50 products to showcase to shoppers on Twitter. The feature also includes a “View shop” button that takes interested buyers to the merchant’s shop so that they can shop for various products.