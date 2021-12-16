Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

Micro-blogging platform Twitter launched an all-new ‘Bigg Boss’ emoji on Wednesday. The tech giant launched emoji to honor viewers’ love for the show. Also Read - How to create, join, use audio-chat rooms on Twitter Spaces

The Bigg Boss emerged as one of the most talked TV shows on Twitter in 2021. Looking up at the popularity, the tech giant unveiled an emoji with a half-and-half red and blue colored chat symbol with 'Bigg Boss' in its center. The emoji can be triggered by tweeting with hashtags including #BiggBossTwitter, #BBTwitter, #BiggBoss, #BiggBossTelugu, #BiggBossMarathi, #BiggBossTamil, #BiggBossKannada and #BiggBossMalayalam.

"Each year, the #BiggBoss conversation is one of the biggest entertainment conversations on Twitter in India, across languages. People take to Twitter to live-Tweet and discuss the show's highlights and show support for their favorite contestants. The service has become a second-screen for fans of the show to continue engaging with it," said Cheryl-Ann Couto, Partnerships Manager at Twitter India.

He further added, “While the Hindi edition of the show continues to be the biggest in terms of volume of conversation on Twitter, other language editions, especially BiggBoss Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi, are rapidly growing. We wanted to recognize and celebrate this vibrant, growing audience and conversation with a special custom emoji.”

Additionally, users can follow this conversation on Twitter by following the Bigg Boss topic and knowing what fans are talking about. Twitter has also created event pages on the website, like Bigg Boss Tamil, Bigg Boss Telugu, and Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss has been one of the most-watched reality shows in India since its debut in 2006 via Sony TV with Arshad Warsi as the host. The show is an adaptation of the Dutch TV show Big Brother. After Shilpa Shetty emerged as a Big Brother 5 winner, the show gained popularity.