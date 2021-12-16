comscore Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets
News

Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

Apps

The Bigg Boss emerged as one of the most talked TV shows on Twitter in 2021. Looking up at the popularity, the tech giant unveiled an emoji with a half-and-half red and blue colored chat symbol with ‘Bigg Boss’ in its center.

twitter

Micro-blogging platform Twitter launched an all-new ‘Bigg Boss’ emoji on Wednesday. The tech giant launched emoji to honor viewers’ love for the show. Also Read - How to create, join, use audio-chat rooms on Twitter Spaces

The Bigg Boss emerged as one of the most talked TV shows on Twitter in 2021. Looking up at the popularity, the tech giant unveiled an emoji with a half-and-half red and blue colored chat symbol with ‘Bigg Boss’ in its center. The emoji can be triggered by tweeting with hashtags including #BiggBossTwitter#BBTwitter#BiggBoss#BiggBossTelugu#BiggBossMarathi#BiggBossTamil, #BiggBossKannada and #BiggBossMalayalam. Also Read - Twitter rolls out auto-generated captions feature for videos on Android, iOS and web

“Each year, the #BiggBoss conversation is one of the biggest entertainment conversations on Twitter in India, across languages. People take to Twitter to live-Tweet and discuss the show’s highlights and show support for their favorite contestants. The service has become a second-screen for fans of the show to continue engaging with it,” said Cheryl-Ann Couto, Partnerships Manager at Twitter India. Also Read - This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products

He further added, “While the Hindi edition of the show continues to be the biggest in terms of volume of conversation on Twitter, other language editions, especially BiggBoss Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi, are rapidly growing. We wanted to recognize and celebrate this vibrant, growing audience and conversation with a special custom emoji.”

Additionally, users can follow this conversation on Twitter by following the Bigg Boss topic and knowing what fans are talking about. Twitter has also created event pages on the website, like Bigg Boss TamilBigg Boss Telugu, and Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss has been one of the most-watched reality shows in India since its debut in 2006 via Sony TV with Arshad Warsi as the host. The show is an adaptation of the Dutch TV show Big Brother. After Shilpa Shetty emerged as a Big Brother 5 winner, the show gained popularity.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 5:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

You can now watch movies/shows over FaceTime on Disney Plus
Entertainment
You can now watch movies/shows over FaceTime on Disney Plus
MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

News

MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions

News

Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions

Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

Apps

Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

MediaTek dominates chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

News

MediaTek dominates chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy

Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions

Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

MediaTek dominates chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

Apps

Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets
Here's how you can create, join, use audio-chat rooms on Twitter Spaces: Step-by-step guide

How To

Here's how you can create, join, use audio-chat rooms on Twitter Spaces: Step-by-step guide
You will now be able to see auto generated captions in videos on Twitter

Apps

You will now be able to see auto generated captions in videos on Twitter
This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products

News

This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products
Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

Features

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Ranked Season 25 की डिटेल्स हुई लीक, यहां देखें अपकमिंग रिवॉर्ड्स की पहली झलक

PUBG: New State में ये गलतियां आपको Squad Mode से करवा देंगी बैन

वीवो के 108MP कैमरे वाले सस्ते फोन की डिटेल्स आई सामने, 22 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

BSNL vs Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ किसका प्लान है सबसे सस्ता?

ट्राई करें फ्री फायर में लेटेस्ट कोड, मिलेगा Mob Boss Loot Crate

Latest Videos

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

Features

BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy
News
MG Motor India becomes first car maker to announce NFTs: Here's how to buy
Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions

News

Govt approves Rs 1300 crore scheme to boost RuPay debit cards, BHIM-UPI transactions
Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets

Apps

Twitter launches a new Bigg Boss emoji: Here's how you can add to your tweets
MediaTek dominates chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint

News

MediaTek dominates chipset market, followed by Qualcomm, Apple: Counterpoint
Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

News

Google warns Chrome users to update browser immediately

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Best Sellers