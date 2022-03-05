Twitter likely planning to add a built-in podcasts tab

As Twitter’s live audio product Spaces continues to grow in popularity, it seems like the tech giant is already looking towards building a tab dedicated to podcasts on its mobile apps. A screenshot posted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong shows a microphone icon in the bottom menu bar of the app, which redirects to a page titled “Podcasts.” Also Read - Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal announces return to office from March 15

The screenshot in itself provides no indication as to how the podcasts feature would function on Twitter, or if it's the next step for Spaces — incorporation of sorts for the audio-only chatrooms. It would make sense to reorganize Spaces into a separate tab since it is only stuffed at the top of feeds currently. Spaces was first launched in 2020 and Twitter dove even deeper into the audio medium after the acquisition of Breaker, a social podcast platform.

Only recently Spaces brought a very important update, letting anyone to create a chatroom and allowing all mobile users to record conversations. The feature provides Spaces qualities like that of podcasts, although the recordings are temporary and last only 30 days. Adding a dedicated podcast feature will throw Twitter in the playing field against other giants like Spotify or Apple Podcasts. With the presumed update, listeners would no longer require to join Spaces broadcast live or listen to them within the 30-day limit, they would just be able to choose and listen at their leisure.

Twitter is just another name in a long list of social media platforms trying to create more revenue by supporting podcasts. Facebook launched a podcast feature for selected creators last year. Reddit recently enabled recording for its audio-only Talks. How far the Twitter podcast comes to fruition waits to be seen, but if it does, it’s going to be an important update to an already successful Spaces.