Twitter may soon pay Spaces creators under its new accelerator programme

Twitter is seeking audio creators who are hosting interesting Spaces today, or have a creative idea for a new conversation they want to launch. The last date to apply is October 22.

  Published: October 14, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Twitter has announced the launch of its new accelerator programme for creators on its audio conversation platform Spaces. Under this programme, the company has stated that it will “discover and reward” around 150 creators with technical, financial and marketing support. Also Read - Facebook's FB Gaming Press Start virtual event announced: First ever event for gamers in India

The ‘Twitter Spaces Spark’ programme is a three-month accelerator initiative. Also Read - Your Twitter experience is going to change, ads tested for replies

Those selected will get a stipend of $2,500 per month, $500 in monthly ad credits to spend promoting their Spaces on Twitter and early access to new Twitter features. Also Read - You can now remove your stalker from Twitter follower without blocking

They will also get support from Twitter’s official social media handles, and “opportunities for prioritised in-app discoverability for well-performing Spaces.”

“We’re looking for emerging creators who are passionate about the live social audio format and interested in creating recurring programming on Spaces. Whether you have an existing show you’ve been hosting for weeks, or a brand new conversation you want to try, we want to support you,” Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter is seeking audio creators who are hosting interesting Spaces today, or have a creative idea for a new conversation they want to launch. The last date to apply is October 22.

Twitter has also announced to roll out paid ‘Ticketed Spaces for iOS users where some hosts on its live audio feature can now sell access to Ticketed Spaces.

Twitter had previously said that it will take 3 per cent cut of creators’ earnings from Ticketed Spaces.

Taking on invite-only audio chat app Clubhouse, Twitter in May announced to make its live audio conversation app Spaces available to users.

