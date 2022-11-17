comscore Twitter is working on a feature that will split the text into thread for long-form tweets: Report
News

Twitter might soon start splitting long text into thread automatically: Report

Apps

Twitter is working on making Tweet composer automatically expand into a thread when the characters count is approaching the 280 characters limit https://t.co/nigChFZ2Yn

Highlights

  • Twitter launched 280 characters in November 2017 to all users in supported languages, including English.
As Twitter allows only 280-characters which makes it challenging for users to compose a long text, the microblogging site is working on a solution to automatically convert long-form text into threads. Also Read - Elon Musk says don't want to be CEO of Twitter or Tesla

According to a tweet posted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong on Thursday, Twitter’s composer will automatically break the text into a thread when it crosses the 280-character limit, reports TechCrunch. Also Read - Twitter users can buy blue checkmark again from November 29

Twitter to turn long-form tweets into threads

A few people have complained recently about posting and reading threads with more than a few tweets — the one in focus was an 82-tweet-long thread on the fallen cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to the report.

In response to these tweets, Musk said the team is working on making thread writing easier.

“Ability to do long tweets coming soon,” he tweeted.

It is not the first time Musk has addressed the issue of posting long-form tweets.

He previously stated that the social network is developing the capability to attach long-form text to tweets, but it’s not clear if that will be a separate feature from the new thread composer, said the report.

Reacting to a follower’s tweet thread, Musk had said: “My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is way overdue for long-form tweets!”

Twitter launched 280 characters in November 2017 to all users in supported languages, including English.

Through its acquisition of Threader last year, Twitter provides Twitter Blue subscribers with an easy way to read threads.

But Musk has not mentioned if he is changing the reading experience for the average user.

However, it is unclear when the new composer feature will be available even though Twitter engineers are working on it, the report added.

For the unversed, Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Twitter, said the Twitter Blue subscription will relaunch on November 29, letting users pay $7.99 per month for additional features, as well as the blue checkmark.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 7:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 17, 2022 8:03 PM IST
