Twitter has added a new feature to Fleets, an Instagram Stories/Snapchat Stories clone, to make the functionality more fun. It now lets you add GIFs and stickers to the 'fleeting' photos and videos posted on the micro-blogging platform.

This new feature is something that is currently seen on both Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook. Here's a look at it.

How to add GIFs, stickers to Twitter Fleets?

The new ability will allow you to make Twitter Fleets more interactive and fun to use. It is available as part of a new update for Twitter's Android, as well as, iOS versions. The announcement was made via a Twitter post.

Your Fleets just got an upgrade. Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the 🙂 icon, on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/Ihh9ZZh70a — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 31, 2021

Apart from the plethora of GIFs and stickers to choose from, you will be also able to add new stickers, something Twitter calls “Tweomojis.” This is similar to Memojis, which essentially are the animated versions of emojis. To name a few, you will be able to add the animated form of flame, heart, laughing face, thinking face, facepalm, and more.

The feature works pretty much like how you add GIFs and stickers to stories on Instagram or Facebook. Here’s what to do:

Step 1: Open Twitter on Android or iOS.

Step 2: Tap on the Twitter Fleets option (in the top left corner) to add one.

Step 3: You will now find a new emoji icon next to the options for adding texts and different backgrounds. Tap on it.

Step 4: After selecting the option, you will find many GIF and stickers options that you can go for. There will also be a search bar for you to look for the ones you want and add to the stories.

GIFs/stickers on Fleets have started rolling out to Twitter for Android and iOS and are expected to reach all eventually. Hence, if you didn’t get it, don’t be disappointed. You will eventually get hold of the feature!