Twitter now lets android users to pay and ditch the Spaces button

With the new Twitter Blue update, Android users have an option to remove the number of displayed tabs to two from the navigation bar.

Twitter recently introduced its Twitter Blue subscription-based service that gives access to exclusive features to the users. As per the latest update, Android users who have subscribed to this service can now customise their app’s navigation bar. Earlier, only iOS users had to ability to tweak the navigation bar and remove the Spaces icon if they want. Also Read - Google removes over 4 lakh pieces of bad content in India in May: Here are the details

For the unversed, Twitter Blue is not yet available in India. Also Read - Twitter bans over 46,000 accounts for violating guidelines

Android users can now remove the Spaces icon

With the new Twitter Blue update, users have an option to remove the number of displayed tabs to two from the navigation bar. The Spaces tab was first tested by Twitter for iOS users last year and was released for Android users later. The Twitter Blue subscription service was launched at $2.99 per month. Also Read - Google’s Switch to Android app on iOS now supports all Android 12 devices

Twitter had recently confirmed that it is going to add more details to the active Spaces banner at the top of the home screen. It will soon show who’s hosting the Space, who shares a tweet in the Space and relevant topics. This banner will also be available for Blue subscribers, and they do not have an option to remove it entirely.

For the unversed, iOS and desktop users who have subscribed to Twitter Blue will get “a fast-loading, ad-free reading experience” when they visit a news site available in the US including The Washington Post, L.A. Times, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, Reuters, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider and The Hollywood Reporter. Subscribers will also be able to see “the most-shared articles in their network over the last 24 hours”.

A couple of months back, Twitter, via its official Spaces handle, announced that it has started testing a new feature that will essentially bring chat threads to Spaces. The micro-blogging platform said that it will automatically send a Space card as a tweet right after a host opens a room. Once that happens, all the listeners will be able to send tweets directly from that Space.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 1:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 4, 2022 1:57 PM IST

