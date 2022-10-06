Twitter users can now share GIFs, videos, photos in the same tweet

Twitter as of now allows users to share a single media file in a tweet. This means that you can either share a video, an image or a GIF in a single tweet but not all of them. But that changes today as the company has started rolling out the feature that lets users share multiple media files, which includes a GIF, a video and an image in a single tweet. Also Read - Google is upgrading text-to-speech voice for Android app: Here’s what’s changing

Using this feature is simple. All users need to do is tap the photo icon in the tweet composer, select the media files that they want to add to the tweet and then share it. Also Read - Google releases new voices for Android apps by updating its text-to-speech engine

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter. Also Read - Search On 2022: Top features coming to Google Search You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

While Twitter users can add multiple media files in a single tweet, this feature comes with certain limits. Twitter, in a blog post, wrote that users can add up to four videos, images, or GIFs in a single Tweet.

Coming to the availability, the micro-blogging platform said that the update is currently available on iOS and Android. However tweets with different content types can be viewed on all platforms.

It is worth noting that this feature was first discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi back in April this year. The company officially started testing it in July this year before starting to roll it out to all users globally this week.

Separately, Twitter has also announced its that videos on users’ timelines will open in our full screen immersive video player wherein they can swipe up to keep discovering more content. This feature, however, is available only in the company’s iOS-based app.

Some of you on iOS and Android will also see recommended content in a new video carousel on the Explore “For You” page. Want to go back to scrolling? Tap the back arrow in the top left corner to exit the player to go right back to where you left off. pic.twitter.com/J2EFfAAJnf — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

The company also said that some iOS and Android users will also see recommended content in a new video carousel on the Explore “For You” page. Users will be able to go back to scrolling by tap the back arrow in the top left corner to exit the player.