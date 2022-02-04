comscore Twitter is offering its downvote button globally on iOS, Android and web
Twitter now lets you downvote a tweet you don’t like

Twitter said that its users who have used its experimental downvote button have shared a positive response saying that it does improve the quality of conversations on Twitter.

Twitter Downvote button

Image: Twitter

Twitter is making a tiny change to its platform. The company today announced that it is expanding its downvote button test button to a select bunch of users across the globe. Also Read - Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

Twitter had introduced downvote and upvote buttons on its iOS-based for a select bunch of users last year. And today the company took a step ahead by rolling it out to select users globally, which not only includes its Android users and users of its web-based platform. Also Read - Twitter will soon let you ditch 280 character limit to write Articles

“We’ve been testing how we can surface the most relevant replies within Tweets with the use of downvoting on replies. As we’re expanding the experiment to a global audience, we want to share a little about what we have learned thus far,” the company wrote in a thread. Also Read - Twitter tips: How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs

In addition to this, the microblogging platform also shared results of what it has learnt from testing this feature with select users so far. Twitter said that a majority of its users shared that the reason they clicked the down arrow was either because the reply was perceived as offensive, or because they perceived it as not relevant, or both.

The company also said that this experiment also revealed that downvoting was the most frequently used as a way for people to flag content that they didn’t want to see on its platform.

Lastly, Twitter said that its users who have used its experimental downvote button have shared a positive response saying that it does improve the quality of conversations on Twitter. “Finally, people who have tested downvoting agree it improves the quality of conversations on Twitter. We’re excited to see how others think of it as it becomes available to more of you,” the company wrote in a Twitter thread. This means that if the microblogging gets a similar response globally, it would roll it out as a mainstream feature on its platform.

Notably, Twitter is not the first company that has experimented with a dislike or downvote button that are used for expressing dissent or disagreement over a piece of content online. Last year, YouTube started hiding public dislike count on videos saying that the move was aimed at preventing smaller creators from being targeted online.

  Published Date: February 4, 2022 6:49 PM IST

Best Sellers