Twitter is slowly enhancing its messaging feature by adding more functionality to it. Last year the company added a host of new features to make direct messages or DMs more productive. The list includes the ability to DM a tweet to up to 20 people in individual chats, a new scrolling icon to help users jump to the latest conversation, ability to add a reaction from the reaction picker and decluttering the inbox by removing timestamps among others. This year, the micro-blogging platform is making more changes to DMs to make it smarter. Also Read - Twitter adds Paytm as payment provider to boost Tips usage in India

Twitter today announced that now users can pin up to six DMs on its platform. “Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox,” Twitter wrote in a post announcing the news. Earlier, Twitter users could pin only one message on the platform, which in turn would enable all their important conversations to stay on top. Also Read - Twitter announces to expands beta for its Safety Mode autoblocking feature

As far as the availability is concerned, Twitter said that this update is being rolled out to Android, iOS and web users across the globe. Also Read - Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox. Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

Using this feature is fairly simple. To pin a chat or DM on Twitter users need to press and right slide the message following which they will see the pin feature. Users need to tap the pin button to pin a chat on top. Twitter users can pin up to six chats using this technique.

Notably, this update comes just days after Twitter rolled out support for Paytm for its users in India. With Paytm integration, Twitter users will be able to use Paytm’s e-wallet for using the micro-blogging platform’s Tips feature. “Through Paytm’s interface, people will be able to support individuals and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets, and more,” Twitter had said while making the announcement.

In addition to that, Twitter has also expanded the beta version of its Safety Mode feature that enables users to temporarily autoblock accounts that send them harmful or abusive tweets globally.