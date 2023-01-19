comscore Twitter Blue gets annual plans: Check details
News

Twitter now offers annual plans for its Blue subscription service

Apps

Twitter has introduced new annual plans for Twitter Blue subscription service. These new plans cost less than its monthly plans.

Highlights

  • Twitter had revamped Twitter Blue in December 2022.
  • At the time, Twitter Blue offered only monthly plans.
  • Now, Twitter has introduced annual plans for Twitter Blue.
Twitter Blue tick

Twitter revamped its Twitter Blue subscription service back in December 2022. However, at the time, the company had introduced monthly subscription plans only for its web and iOS-based users. Now, a month later, the company has not only introduced Twitter Blue subscription plans for Android users, but it has also introduced annual Twitter Blue subscription plans. Also Read - Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees: Check CEO Satya Nadella's full letter to employees here

The only caveat is that these annual plans are available only for the web users. This means that if you subscribe to Twitter Blue via Twitter’s iOS-based app or Android app, you will have to pay monthly rentals for the service. Also Read - How to enable 5G SA (standalone) for Jio True 5G on Realme phones

As of now, Twitter Blue’s monthly rental for iOS and Android users stands at $11 each in the US. On the other hand, web users will have to pay a monthly charge of $8 to use Twitter Blue. As far as the annual plan for Twitter Blue is concerned, the service is available at a price of $84 for web users. This brings down the average monthly rental to just $7 for those who subscribe for the annual plan, making the annual Twitter Blue subscription plan cheapest of the lot. Also Read - Nokia C12 debuts with a 6.3-inch HD+ display and Android 12 Go Edition

Here is a more detailed description of the pricing in the markets where Twitter Blue is available:

Image: Twitter

Twitter Blue subscription availability

As far as availability is concerned, the Twitter Blue subscription service is available in select countries, which includes Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the UK. That said, the company does plan to expand the service in more countries across the globe, including in India, which it is expected to charge Rs 999 a month to iOS users.

Image: Shweta Ganjoo

Twitter Blue subscription features

Coming to the features, in addition to offering Blue tick, the Twitter Blue subscription service offers a host of interesting features to subscribers. The list not only includes support custom app icons and themes but also more utilitarian features such as the ability retract a Tweet after you send it but before it’s visible to others on Twitter, longer video uploads of up to 60 minutes long or up to 2GB in file size in 1080p resolution and the ability to prioritise replies on Tweets among other things.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2023 9:46 AM IST
Published Date: January 19, 2023 9:46 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees: Check CEO Satya Nadella's full letter to employees here

News

Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees: Check CEO Satya Nadella's full letter to employees here

Nokia C12 with Android 12 Go Edition goes official

Mobiles

Nokia C12 with Android 12 Go Edition goes official

WhatsApp is rolling out voice note status for Android

Apps

WhatsApp is rolling out voice note status for Android

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) debuts in India at Rs 32,900

News

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) debuts in India at Rs 32,900

