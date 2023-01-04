Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday announced that it is planning to “expand” the political advertising it allows “in the coming weeks”. The platform made the announcement from its Twitter Safety account, saying: “Today, we’re relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks. Also Read - Nothing CEO Carl Pei shares his predictions for 2023: Here’s what he has to say

"Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter." Notably, Twitter is yet to give the key details of the announcement.

— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 3, 2023

Several users expressed their thoughts on the platform’s announcement.

While one user said, “this is actually a good call at Twitter. Kinda shocking”, another commented, “translation: Advertisers don’t want to advertise on here anymore, so we’re just gonna let the alt-right advertise whatever”.

Meanwhile, in November 2019, Twitter officially banned all kinds of political ads from its platform, weeks after former CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the micro-blogging site would no longer allow those ads. It blocked all politicians and organizations from running ads that promote candidates, promote ballot measures or ask for donations.

A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money. — jack (@jack) October 30, 2019

Jack Dorsey further explained, “This isn’t about free expression. This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address.”

–With inputs from IANS