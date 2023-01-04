comscore Twitter officially lifts ban on political ads imposed by Jack Dorsey in 2019
Twitter announces to lift political ads ban soon

In November 2019, Twitter officially banned all kinds of political ads from its platform.

  • 'Today, we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US', Twitter wrote.
  • The ban blocked all politicians and organizations from running ads that promote candidates, ballot measures or ask for donations.
Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday announced that it is planning to “expand” the political advertising it allows “in the coming weeks”. The platform made the announcement from its Twitter Safety account, saying: “Today, we’re relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks. Also Read - Nothing CEO Carl Pei shares his predictions for 2023: Here’s what he has to say

Twitter will allow political ads on platform

“Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter.” Notably, Twitter is yet to give the key details of the announcement. Also Read - Elon Musk becomes first person in history to lose $200 billion in net worth

Several users expressed their thoughts on the platform’s announcement.

While one user said, “this is actually a good call at Twitter. Kinda shocking”, another commented, “translation: Advertisers don’t want to advertise on here anymore, so we’re just gonna let the alt-right advertise whatever”.

Meanwhile, in November 2019, Twitter officially banned all kinds of political ads from its platform, weeks after former CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the micro-blogging site would no longer allow those ads. It blocked all politicians and organizations from running ads that promote candidates, promote ballot measures or ask for donations.

Jack Dorsey further explained, “This isn’t about free expression. This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address.”

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 4, 2023 11:52 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 4, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Twitter lifts ban on political advertisements after 2019
