News

Twitter might start charging $20 per month for blue tick: Report

Apps

Elon Musk wants subscriptions to increase to cover up to half of the business' total revenue.

Highlights

  • Elon Musk says that "The whole verification process is being revamped right now."
  • Verified users will have 90 days to subscribe under the current plan to keep their blue tick.
  • Musk wants Twitter Blue subscriptions to increase to cover up to half of the business' total revenue.

Twitter

Twitter has planned to charge users $19.99 per month for verification. According to The Verge, employees got their first deadline from Elon Musk — meet his deadline for starting paid verification on the platform or leave immediately. Also Read - Twitter head Elon Musk shots down job cuts to avoid paying stock grants rumours

Twitter might charge users for the blue tick

Twitter Blue, the company’s $4.99 per month optional subscription that unlocks additional features will convert into a more expensive subscription that also verifies users. Also Read - Users will soon be able to pick a Twitter version they like better: Elon Musk

Verified users will have 90 days to subscribe under the current plan in order to keep their blue checkmark, the report said.

It was informed to the team members that failing to launch the feature by the deadline of November 7 will result in termination.

The Twitter Blue subscription became widely available over a year ago as a way to read articles from some publishers without advertisements and make other changes to the application, such changing the colour of the app’s icon on the home screen.

Musk wants subscriptions to increase to cover up to half of the business’ total revenue.

Recently, Musk had said that the platform could expand or even get rid of the 280-character limit on the platform.

He also confirmed that the company under him looked into increasing the length of videos so that users could post longer videos.

–IANS

  • Published Date: October 31, 2022 11:38 AM IST
