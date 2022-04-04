comscore Twitter might soon let you co-author a tweet: How it works
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter Release Two Accounts Co Author A Tweet
News

Twitter will soon let two accounts co-author a tweet

Apps

To make this Twitter feature work, users will have to send a request to the user or brand to "co-own" a tweet. It will only work if the said person accepts the request.

twitter-logo-

Image: Pixabay

Twitter is working on a new feature called “Collaboration” that will allow users to co-author a tweet. This is similar to what Instagram rolled out last year for both posts and Reels. On Twitter, a user can only co-author a tweet, if the other person accepts the request to do so. The feature is yet to be released to users publicly. The feature is highly useful for advertisers and businesses on the platform. Also Read - Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

As per a report by TechCrunch, Twitter is working on an “exploring” feature that will let two accounts co-write a single tweet. This was also reported by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. When two users co-author a tweet, their handles will be displayed on the top of the tweet, basically above the content. As for the profile pictures, they will appear one on top of another, just like on Instagram. Paluzzi further suggests that a collaborations button will be added to the composer dashboard. He also shared a screenshot to give an idea. Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitter is testing an India-only cricket tab for Android users

To make this feature work, users will have to send a request to the user or brand to “co-own” a tweet. It will only work if the said person accepts the request. Unlike Instagram, which lets you tag people without sending any request, Twitter’s collaboration feature will work on the basis of request only.

For the unversed, Twitter has confirmed that it is testing a dedicated Cricket Tab for its Android users in India. Some users who are a part of this test might already be able to see this tab on their app. According to Twitter, this Cricket tab will include exclusive video content, real-time match updates through a Scorecard and other interactive widgets.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 4, 2022 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones
automobile
EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones
How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps

Realme 9 4G to debut in India on April 7

Mobiles

Realme 9 4G to debut in India on April 7

WhatsApp imposing fresh limits on forwarding messages to group chats

Apps

WhatsApp imposing fresh limits on forwarding messages to group chats

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Apps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones

How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter might soon let you co-author a tweet: How it works

Apps

Twitter might soon let you co-author a tweet: How it works
Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

Apps

Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know
IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

Apps

IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India
Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor

Apps

Elon Musk looking to launch his own Twitter competitor
Now you can search your DMs on Twitter

Apps

Now you can search your DMs on Twitter

हिंदी समाचार

इंजीनियर का कमाल, iPhone Lightning केबल से चार्ज होने लगा एंड्रॉइड फोन

Free Fire Max redeem code for today (4 April 2022): इस तरह क्लेम करें फ्री डायमंड्स और कॉस्टूयम बंडल

BMOC 2022: लीग स्टेज के लिए इन 24 टीमों ने किया क्वालिफाई, आगे ऐसा होगा टूर्नामेंट का शेड्यूल

TikTok का दुनियाभर में जलवा, कमाई के मामले में सबको पछाड़ा

Android 13 में मिलेगा गजब का फीचर! बिना सिम कार्ड के एक फोन में आसानी से चलेंगे दो नंबर

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones
automobile
EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones
How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to erase data from iPhone: Follow these simple steps
Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use

Apps

Tata Group to launch its Neu Super App on April 7: Check out features, how to use
Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM

News

Android 13 may allow two carrier connections on a single eSIM
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G pre-booking starts in India: Check out price, specs, features, offers

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers