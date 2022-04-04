Twitter is working on a new feature called “Collaboration” that will allow users to co-author a tweet. This is similar to what Instagram rolled out last year for both posts and Reels. On Twitter, a user can only co-author a tweet, if the other person accepts the request to do so. The feature is yet to be released to users publicly. The feature is highly useful for advertisers and businesses on the platform. Also Read - Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

As per a report by TechCrunch, Twitter is working on an "exploring" feature that will let two accounts co-write a single tweet. This was also reported by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. When two users co-author a tweet, their handles will be displayed on the top of the tweet, basically above the content. As for the profile pictures, they will appear one on top of another, just like on Instagram. Paluzzi further suggests that a collaborations button will be added to the composer dashboard. He also shared a screenshot to give an idea.

To make this feature work, users will have to send a request to the user or brand to “co-own” a tweet. It will only work if the said person accepts the request. Unlike Instagram, which lets you tag people without sending any request, Twitter’s collaboration feature will work on the basis of request only.

