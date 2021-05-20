comscore Twitter reopens account verification application: Who can apply, how to get the blue tick
News

Twitter reopens account verification application: Who can apply, how to get the blue tick

Apps

Twitter relaunches its account verification application for users globally. Check out who and how to apply and get the blue tick on your profile.

twitter verification

Twitter relaunches its account verification application for users globally. The microblogging announced the new verification process via an official blog. Twitter stated in the blogpost, “we’re excited to share that starting today, we’ll begin rolling out our new verification application process and reviewing public applications for verification on Twitter.” Also Read - 5 apps helping people get through the COVID-19 second wave: Twitter, CoWIN, Aarogya Setu

Twitter further noted, “Over the past several months, we’ve been working to bring clarity to the verification eligibility criteria and launched a new policy shaped by public feedback. We also started enforcing that policy by automatically removing the verified badge from accounts that no longer meet the updated criteria for verification, such as those that are inactive or incomplete. We’re grateful for all who participated in our public feedback period and shared ideas for how we can improve verification on Twitter.” Also Read - Twitter's rumoured Blue subscription service to finally let you undo tweets

Let’s take a look at who all can apply to get the blue tick and how. Also Read - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates Rs 110 crores to help India fight COVID-19 second wave

Who can apply for Twitter account verification?

Twitter has announced six category of users who can apply for the blue tick. The list includes:

-Government

-Companies, brands and organizations

-News organizations and journalists

-Entertainment

-Sports and gaming

-Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Users who apply to get their Twitter account verified should have a profile name, a profile image and a confirmed email address or phone number. If you apply for account verification, ensure that your account is active within the last six months and have a record of adherence to the Twitter Rules.

Twitter plans to introduce more categories later this year, such as those for scientists, academics, and religious leaders. “We’re also excited to continue expanding the ways people can express themselves on Twitter through their profile and launching new account type,” the company noted.

How to get Blue Tick on Twitter?

The social media giant has confirmed that in the upcoming weeks, everyone on Twitter will start to see the new verification application directly in the Account Settings tab. If you don’t see the update right now, don’t worry about it. It will gradually get added to your account. “We’re gradually rolling it out to everyone to ensure that we can review applications in a timely manner,” the microblogging site said in the blogpost.

Once your application is submitted, you can expect an emailed response from the Twitter team within a few days or so. Also once your application is approved, you’ll see the blue badge automatically on your profile. If you’re application goes unapproved, Twitter will also provide an option to reapply. So, if you think there’s was an error in verification, you get an option to reapply 30 days after receiving the first decision on your application.

Published Date: May 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST
  • Published Date: May 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST

