comscore Twitter restores suicide prevention feature: Here's what happened
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter Restores Suicide Prevention Feature On Its Platform After Briefly Removing It Heres What Happened
News

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature on its platform after briefly removing it: Here's what happened

Apps

Twitter bans users from encouraging self-harm, though consumer safety groups have criticized the company for allowing posts that they say violate the policy.

Highlights

  • Twitter had removed its suicide prevention hotline feature.
  • Later, Twitter said that the removal was temporary.
  • Now, Twitter has restored the feature on its platform.
twitter

Twitter Inc has restored a feature that promotes suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal. Also Read - Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

Reuters reported on Friday that the feature was taken down a few days ago, citing two people familiar with the matter, who said the removal was ordered by the social media platform’s new owner Elon Musk. Also Read - Samsung fixes Microsoft Intune issue on Galaxy S22, S21: All you need to know

After publication of the story, Twitter head of trust and safety Ella Irwin confirmed the removal and called it temporary. Also Read - Google moves NCLAT against CCI's Rs 1,338 crore fine over abusing Android market

Twitter was “fixing relevance, optimizing the size of the message prompts and correcting outdated prompts,” Irwin said in an email to Reuters. “We know they are useful and our intent was not to have them down permanently.”

About 15 hours after the initial report, Musk, who did not initially respond to requests for comment, tweeted “False, it is still there.” In response to criticism by Twitter users, he also tweeted “Twitter doesn’t prevent suicide.”

The feature, known as #ThereIsHelp, places a banner at the top of search results for certain topics. It has listed contacts for support organizations in many countries related to mental health, HIV, vaccines, child sexual exploitation, COVID-19, gender-based violence, natural disasters and freedom of expression.

By Saturday, the banner returned to searches about suicide and domestic violence in multiple countries under terms like “shtwt,” shorthand for “self-harm Twitter.”

Whether the feature had been restored for other categories was not clear. The feature was not appearing for some search queries that Twitter has previously said triggered it, such as “#HIV.”

Irwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

Twitter bans users from encouraging self-harm, though consumer safety groups have criticized the company for allowing posts that they say violate the policy.

On Saturday, tweets showing graphic imagery of people cutting their arms appeared beneath banners on searches for self-harm.

The disappearance of #ThereIsHelp had led some consumer safety groups and Twitter users to express concerns about the well-being of vulnerable users of the platform.

In part due to pressure from such groups, internet services including Twitter, Alphabet’s Google and Meta’s Facebook have for years tried to direct users to well-known resource providers for safety issues.

In her email on Friday, Twitter’s Irwin said, “Google does really well with these in their search results and (we) are actually mirroring some of their approach with the changes we are making.”

She added, “Google provides highly relevant message prompts based on search terms, they are always current and are optimized appropriately for both mobile and web.”

Eirliani Abdul Rahman, who had been on a recently dissolved Twitter content advisory group, said the disappearance of #ThereIsHelp was “extremely disconcerting” and that completely removing a feature to revamp it was unusual.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: December 26, 2022 1:02 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro to launch in China on January 4
Mobiles
OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro to launch in China on January 4
Redmi 11 Prime 5G receives a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India

Deals

Redmi 11 Prime 5G receives a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India

Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

News

Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

News

5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R to launch on Feb 7: Check India pricing, major specifications here

News

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R to launch on Feb 7: Check India pricing, major specifications here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature: Here's what happened

Apple iPhone 12 Pro reportedly falls from 26th floor, remains unharmed

LG Velvet will finally get Android 13 update next year, but no hope for 5G support on Wing yet

Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

Biggest tech developments in India in 2022

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?