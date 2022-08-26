Twitter is finally introducing podcasts on its platform, under the Spaces tab. Starting today, the Spaces tab, which has also got a makeover of its own, will show podcasts to a group of global English-speaking audiences on both iOS and Android devices. Users will be able to see a variety of topics. They can even give a thumbs up or thumbs down for these podcasts as per their choice. Also Read - Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Apple: Which company collects most data?

As per the company blogpost, “Starting Thursday, August 25, we’re integrating podcasts into Twitter as a part of our newly redesigned Spaces Tab. We know that some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is core to Twitter no matter where the conversations take place.” Also Read - Twitter cuts employee bonus to half as global economic crisis deepens

Twitter introduces podcasts and revamps the Spaces tab

The revamped Spaces tab comes with personalised hubs called “Stations”. These Stations will show recommendations across different topics like news, music, sports and more, based on the taste of the user. It will also showcase personalised selection of live and recorded Spaces. Also Read - Apple adds 'Top Subscriber Shows', 'Top Subscriber Channels' charts for podcasts

we hope the new design makes it easier to find something to listen to—whenever, wherever here’s everything you need to know about the experiment 👇https://t.co/UbzgurPDjP — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 25, 2022

Twitter will fine-tune the Stations for each user based on their interest. The thumbs-up and thumbs-down options will also help the microblogging platform understand the taste and preferences of a user.

Users will now see three sections when they open the revamped Spaces tab: Stations, Spotlight and upcoming Spaces. As mentioned earlier, Stations will show personalised content, the Spaces spotlight section will include top audio content on the platform and the third section will list the upcoming Spaces.

As per the company, “Starting today, the reimagined Spaces Tab, including the addition of podcasts, will be visible to a group of global English-speaking audience on iOS and Android. Share your feedback with us to help us get it right, and keep your eyes (and ears) here for more announcements and feature releases designed to help you enjoy Twitter on your own terms.”