Twitter Rival Koo Introduces Changes To Its Android Ios App Check Details

While Twitter is busy changing ownership, Indian micro-blogging application, Koo is updating its app for changes in aesthetics and functionality. The changes have been introduced on both iOS and Android.

Koo claims that the new design has been introduced with a user-centric approach. The interface of the platform has been upgraded and Koo claims it is more smooth and easy-to-

navigate.Koo has removed the left gutter space to spread the content edge-to-edge to make it easier to view more information. The move also aims to reduce noise and clutter, making the app look cleaner and ultimately increasing the time spent by the user within the app.

Priyank Sharma, Head of Design, Koo, said, "User delight is at the core of our brand philosophy. We constantly iterate, especially when it comes to our user interface, to provide our users with the best possible experience.. The introduction of an immersive browsing experience is the first step towards building the best multi-lingual micro-blogging platform in the world. We have already received great feedback from the community and this is just the beginning towards introducing superior browsing experiences on Koo."

Koo entered the Indian market as an alternative to the American tech giant Twitter. The Indian app tried to capitalize on local regions with the help of vernacular languages. The apps offers opinions in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Punjabi and English. Additionally, the app is trying to further enhance the user experience by introducing features like Dark mode, Talk-to-Type, Chat Rooms and Live.

The changes come at a time when Twitter is staring at a change in leadership. The micro-blogging site has entered a deal with Elon Musk to sell the platform for over $43 billion. Musk will be taking Twitter private after the deal is complete. Musk’s views on free-speech have been at the core of this deal. Experts are expecting the billionaire to make some ground-level changes in the near future.