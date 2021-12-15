Twitter has rolled out a new auto-generated caption feature for videos on the platform. This will help users with hearing disabilities understand the video content better. The auto-generated caption feature will be available on Android, iOS and web in more than 30 languages including English, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Thai, Chinese, Hindi and so on. Also Read - This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products

Twitter has revealed that this feature will only be applicable for new videos uploaded on the platform. The old videos will remain unchanged. The captions will appear on muted videos on both iOS and Android. The Twitter desktop users will get an option switch them on and off.

Where are video captions when you need them? They're here now automatically on videos uploaded starting today. Android & iOS: auto-captions will show on muted Tweet videos; keep them on when unmuted via your device's accessibility settings

Web: use the “CC” button to turn on/off pic.twitter.com/IHJAI31IvX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 14, 2021

As per a statement by a Twitter spokesperson, users do not have an option to report inaccurate or bad captions as of now. However, the microblogging platform is working on improving the accessibility features, reported The Verge reported.

This feature might come to Twitter’s vertical feed that the company is testing right now.

For the unversed, Twitter is testing on a new TikTok-like format for its ‘Explore’ discovery tab for select users globally, including India. In this test, users will be able to swipe up and see videos, images and even text-based tweets in a vertical format, just like you now see in TikTok or Instagram Reels.

In addition to this, Twitter has also announced that it is testing a one-time warning feature that will let users flag their posts with labels like Nudity, Violence, or Sensitive. Prior to this, users had to mark all their posts under one single label: sensitive. This announcement comes after the company in a blogpost said that it is trying a new human-first approach for reporting content on the website.