Twitter Rolls Out New Twitter Circle Feature For All Users Now Share Tweets With A Private Group

Twitter has launched a new feature that lets you share posts with limited members of your choice. This feature s similar to what we’ve seen on Instagram, where users select a few users to form a group that will get to see your post exclusively. Twitter Circle is a new way through which you get to choose who can see and engage with your Tweets Also Read - Twitter revamps Spaces tab by adding podcasts, Stations and more

The new Twitter Circles feature will let you add up to 150 people to a Twitter Circle and share some Tweets with just this group exclusively. Only people in the Circle will be able to view, reply to and interact with the Tweets you share here. Twitter claims this feature allows you to build closer, deeper connections with your followers without giving up the option of talking to everyone on the Timeline. Also Read - Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Apple: Which company collects most data?

The new Twitter Circle feature is now rolling out to all users. People in your circle will see a green badge under Tweets sent to the group. These Tweets cannot be Retweeted. Also Read - Twitter cuts employee bonus to half as global economic crisis deepens

1/ We want to help you break the ice, feel more comfortable Tweeting, and have a way to communicate more privately with your people. We built @TwitterCircle with this in mind, and after testing and feedback, today we’re releasing Twitter Circle to everyone. — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) August 30, 2022

Twitter began testing Twitter Circle in May 2022 with a limited number of people on iOS, Android, and web. Twitter claims that after a successful test run, the feature is being rolled out to everyone globally.

Twitter claims that this feature is for you if you want to:

● Have more flexibility to choose who can see select Tweets

● Feel more comfortable Tweeting and expressing yourself

● Eliminate the need for alternate or secondary accounts

● Be a subject matter expert on Twitter, but still be able to Tweet personal thoughts to your friends

● Avoid toggling back and forth between protected and public account settings

Additionally, there are some other features on Twitter that will complement the new feature:

● Change who can reply to a Tweet midway through a conversation: Last year, Twitter had

expanded its Conversation Settings to allow people to “Change who can reply” to a Tweet

midway through a conversation.

● Unmention: Another recently introduced feature, Unmention is a tool that helps you leave

conversations you don’t want to be a part of.

● Remove followers: Twitter is also testing a way to make it easier to remove followers without

blocking them.