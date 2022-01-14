Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Twitter has released an update that enables all hosts to record their Spaces on the platform. The company today announced that starting today all Twitter users will be able to record Spaces on Android and iOS. All users need to do is toggle the ‘Record Space’ button while recording a Space. On doing so, the recorded space will be available for a span of 30 days once the Space has ended. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

"The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the "Record Space" switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended," Twitter wrote in a tweet announcing the update.

While the recorded Space will be available to Twitter users for 30 days, Twitter will keep a copy of the recording for up to 120 days to verify its terms of service violation reports. This will happen even if you have deleted the recorded Space before its 30-day expiry. Once the company has verified that your recorded Space does not violate its terms of service, it will automatically delete the Space. It's the same in the case of the live Spaces.

Furthermore, Twitter says that co-hosts and speakers who enter a Space that is being recorded will see a recording symbol (REC). The company will also show the recording symbol to the listeners of the Space being recorded. However, they will not be visible in the recording. Instead, recordings will show the host, co-host(s), and speakers from the live Space.

As far as Spaces are concerned, anyone can join, listen and speak in a Twitter Space for iOS and Android. However, the ability to start a Space is restricted to Android and iOS users only. This means that users cannot start a Space on the web. They can only join and listen to a Space via the company’s web-based platform.

It is worth noting that Twitter had first started testing the ability to record a Space back in October last year. However, at the time, the feature was available to select iOS users. Then in December 2021, the company added support for its Android app. Now, the company has finally rolled out this functionality, which is quite similar to Clubhouse’s recording feature to all users globally.