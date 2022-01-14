comscore Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter rolls out Spaces recording feature to all Android, iOS users
News

Twitter rolls out Spaces recording feature to all Android, iOS users

Apps

A recorded Space will be available to Twitter users for 30 days.

Twitter Space

Image: Twitter

Twitter has released an update that enables all hosts to record their Spaces on the platform. The company today announced that starting today all Twitter users will be able to record Spaces on Android and iOS. All users need to do is toggle the ‘Record Space’ button while recording a Space. On doing so, the recorded space will be available for a span of 30 days once the Space has ended. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

“The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended,” Twitter wrote in a tweet announcing the update. Also Read - Want to avoid spoilers or trolls on Twitter? Here's how

While the recorded Space will be available to Twitter users for 30 days, Twitter will keep a copy of the recording for up to 120 days to verify its terms of service violation reports. This will happen even if you have deleted the recorded Space before its 30-day expiry. Once the company has verified that your recorded Space does not violate its terms of service, it will automatically delete the Space. It’s the same in the case of the live Spaces. Also Read - IT Ministry suspends 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channel for spreading fake news

Furthermore, Twitter says that co-hosts and speakers who enter a Space that is being recorded will see a recording symbol (REC). The company will also show the recording symbol to the listeners of the Space being recorded. However, they will not be visible in the recording. Instead, recordings will show the host, co-host(s), and speakers from the live Space.

As far as Spaces are concerned, anyone can join, listen and speak in a Twitter Space for iOS and Android. However, the ability to start a Space is restricted to Android and iOS users only. This means that users cannot start a Space on the web. They can only join and listen to a Space via the company’s web-based platform.

It is worth noting that Twitter had first started testing the ability to record a Space back in October last year. However, at the time, the feature was available to select iOS users. Then in December 2021, the company added support for its Android app. Now, the company has finally rolled out this functionality, which is quite similar to Clubhouse’s recording feature to all users globally.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected
Gaming
Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected
Xiaomi 11T Pro might come with Harman Kardon speakers: Report

Mobiles

Xiaomi 11T Pro might come with Harman Kardon speakers: Report

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Apps

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Features

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features

2022 BMW i4 First Look

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Related Topics

Related Stories

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Apps

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS
Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Apps

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters
How to mute words or phrases on Twitter

How To

How to mute words or phrases on Twitter
IT Ministry blocked 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

News

IT Ministry blocked 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channels for spreading fake news
What is Wordle and how to play it?

News

What is Wordle and how to play it?

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल के वीडियो कॉलिंग ऐप के लिए आया जबरदस्त फीचर, अब अपनी भाषा में देख सकेंगे लाइव कैप्शन

Tecno Pova Neo का एक टीजर हुआ रिलीज, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द ही भारत में होगा लॉन्च

वनप्लस 9RT 5G स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, 50MP OIS कैमरे समेत मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

7700mAh बैटरी और 4GB RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Moto Tab G70, जानें कितनी है कीमत

इन 2 तरीकों से डिलीट कर सकते हैं एंड्रॉयड फोन से Gmail अकाउंट, जानें कौन सा है ज्यादा आसान

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected
Gaming
Fortnite is coming to Apple iOS devices, but not how you might've expected
Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS

Apps

Now all Twitter users can record their Spaces on Android, iOS
Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 spotted with triple cameras, punch-hole display: Check specifications, features
2022 BMW i4 First Look

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers