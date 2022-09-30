comscore Twitter rolls out TikTok-like vertically scrolling video format
News

Twitter rolls out TikTok-like vertically scrolling video format

Apps

The immersive media viewer will be available in the coming days to people using Twitter in English on iOS.

Untitled design - 2022-09-30T130800.717

To enhance user experience, the microblogging site Twitter has announced that it is rolling out new ways for users to experience videos on the platform. Also Read - Twitter spotted testing the Edit Button via its Twitter Blue handle

The platform introduced two new ways — immersive viewing and easy discovery, and showing more videos in Explore — for users to watch what’s happening on the platform. Also Read - Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on September 21

“Videos are a huge part of the public conversation… To help make it easier to find and watch what’s happening, we are rolling out two new updates to how you experience videos on Twitter,” the platform said in a blogpost. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

As per the official statement, “Twitter’s updated immersive media viewer expands videos to full screen with a single click, allowing you to easily access the full, immersive viewing experience. To activate it, simply tap/click on a video in the Twitter app.”

“Once the video has been launched in full-screen mode, we have made video discovery easier as well. Just scroll up to start browsing more engaging video content. If you want to exit the viewer and go back to the original Tweet, click the back arrow in the top left corner,” the platform said.

The immersive media viewer will be available in the coming days to people using Twitter in English on iOS.

With our new video carousel, users can now easily find more videos they like alongside Tweets and Trends that might interest them. They can open the Explore tab to discover some of the most popular videos being shared on Twitter.

The video carousel is currently available to people in select countries using Twitter in English on iOS and Android.

This is just another feature that the company is experimenting with, just like Fleet. For the unversed, Twitter then had to roll back the feature as it did not work out well. Additionally, Twitter has officially rolled out the edit tweet button for all Android and iOS users starting today.

–IANS

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 2:15 PM IST
