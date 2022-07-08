comscore Twitter says it purges over 1 million spam accounts each day
  Twitter Says It Purges Over 1 Million Spam Accounts Each Day
Twitter says it purges over 1 million spam accounts each day

Twitter's spam account removal data offered new insight into efforts to reduce harmful automated bots as billionaire Elon Musk demanded.

  Published: July 8, 2022 11:00 AM IST
Twitter responded to its potential buyer Elon Musk's query demanding more details on action against spam accounts.

Twitter removes more than 1 million spam accounts each day, executives told reporters in a briefing on Thursday, providing new insight into efforts to reduce harmful automated bots as billionaire Elon Musk has demanded more details from the social media company. Also Read - Netflix teams up with Sennheiser to introduce spatial audio on the platform

The briefing comes after Musk threatened to halt a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter unless the company showed proof that spam and bot accounts were fewer than 5 percent of users who see advertising on the social media service. Also Read - Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally as the market crosses $1 trillion mark

Musk previously tweeted that one of his biggest priorities after acquiring Twitter is to “defeat the spam bots or die trying.” Also Read - Govt panel to come up with battery certification, quality control norms to counter EV fires

On a conference call, the company reiterated that spam accounts were well under 5 percent of users who are served advertising, a figure that has been unchanged in its public filings since 2013.

Human reviewers manually examine thousands of Twitter accounts at random and use a combination of public and private data in order to calculate and report to shareholders the proportion of spam and bot accounts on the service, Twitter said.

The company said it does not believe a calculation of such accounts could be performed externally because it would require private information, but declined to comment on the type of data it would provide to Musk.

— Reuters

  Published Date: July 8, 2022 11:00 AM IST

