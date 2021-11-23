Twitter is all set to host its first shopping spree during a livestream on November 28 at 7 pm ET. Walmart is one of the first retailers to team up with the social media platform. During this livestream event named as “Cyber Deals Sunday”, users will be able to see the live broadcast, shop featured products via Twitter’s Shop Tab and post tweets about the same. Also Read - Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible

Also Read - Twitter releases the full-sized images functionality for its web version

According to Twitter, the livestream, to be hosted by American singer Jason Derulo, will be a “30-minute variety show” that will feature “electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor, surprise special guests, and much more.” Additionally, viewers will also be able to shop for showcased Walmart items from Walmart.com/live and Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts. Also Read - Twitter Blue: How does it work, features, subscription cost and more

As per a statement by William White, Chief Marketing Officer at Walmart, “Twitter continues to be an important platform for Walmart’s business and our customers. We’ve been focused on charting new territory in shoppable livestreams and are excited to celebrate an important milestone together with the first Livestream Shopping event on Twitter. We’re meeting customers where they are and making it easier to shop incredible deals and find inspiration through dynamic, interactive experiences. We look forward to continuing to bring engaging experiences to our customers that allow them to shop seamlessly while also being entertained.”

Notably, Twitter had already introduced a Shop Module in collaboration with select brands and now the social media platform is planning to roll it out for more merchants in the US. It will introduce a Twitter Shopping Manager that will consist of product catalog management tools.

For the unversed, Meta-owned Facebook has recently announced that it will start testing “Live Shopping for creators” feature. YouTube is also following the trend. It has expanded its livestream shopping feature with a week-long shopping event called “YouTube Holiday Stream and Shop.”