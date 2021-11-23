comscore You can soon shop on Twitter during a livestream
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter to host its first Live shopping stream on November 28
News

Twitter to host its first Live shopping stream on November 28

Apps

According to Twitter, the livestream, to be hosted by American singer Jason Derulo, will be a “30-minute variety show” that will feature “electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor, surprise special guests, and much more.”

Twitter shopping-1200

Twitter is all set to host its first shopping spree during a livestream on November 28 at 7 pm ET. Walmart is one of the first retailers to team up with the social media platform. During this livestream event named as “Cyber Deals Sunday”, users will be able to see the live broadcast, shop featured products via Twitter’s Shop Tab and post tweets about the same. Also Read - Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible

Twitter, Twitter Shopping Also Read - Twitter releases the full-sized images functionality for its web version

According to Twitter, the livestream, to be hosted by American singer Jason Derulo, will be a “30-minute variety show” that will feature “electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor, surprise special guests, and much more.” Additionally, viewers will also be able to shop for showcased Walmart items from Walmart.com/live and Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts. Also Read - Twitter Blue: How does it work, features, subscription cost and more

As per a statement by William White, Chief Marketing Officer at Walmart, “Twitter continues to be an important platform for Walmart’s business and our customers. We’ve been focused on charting new territory in shoppable livestreams and are excited to celebrate an important milestone together with the first Livestream Shopping event on Twitter. We’re meeting customers where they are and making it easier to shop incredible deals and find inspiration through dynamic, interactive experiences. We look forward to continuing to bring engaging experiences to our customers that allow them to shop seamlessly while also being entertained.”

Notably, Twitter had already introduced a Shop Module in collaboration with select brands and now the social media platform is planning to roll it out for more merchants in the US. It will introduce a Twitter Shopping Manager that will consist of product catalog management tools.

For the unversed, Meta-owned Facebook has recently announced that it will start testing “Live Shopping for creators” feature. YouTube is also following the trend. It has expanded its livestream shopping feature with a week-long shopping event called “YouTube Holiday Stream and Shop.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 23, 2021 2:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

GoDaddy data breach: Details of over 1 million Wordpress users exposed
News
GoDaddy data breach: Details of over 1 million Wordpress users exposed
Battlefield 2042 is now one of the worst-rated games on Steam

Gaming

Battlefield 2042 is now one of the worst-rated games on Steam

Here's how you can save yourself from intruders spying on you on Instagram

How To

Here's how you can save yourself from intruders spying on you on Instagram

Elon Musk SpaceX is now hiring in India: Here s how to apply for job, eligibility, job description, more

Telecom

Elon Musk SpaceX is now hiring in India: Here s how to apply for job, eligibility, job description, more

Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here s how to recover them

How To

Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here s how to recover them

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

GoDaddy data breach: Details of over 1 million Wordpress users exposed

Battlefield 2042 is now one of the worst-rated games on Steam

Elon Musk SpaceX is now hiring in India: Here s how to apply for job, eligibility, job description, more

Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here s how to recover them

Oppo now plans to enter Electric Vehicle market in India: Report

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Related Topics

Related Stories

You can soon shop on Twitter during a livestream

Apps

You can soon shop on Twitter during a livestream
Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible

How To

Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible
Twitter web will now show you full-size images

Apps

Twitter web will now show you full-size images
Wondering what is Twitter Blue? All you need to know about the paid subscription

News

Wondering what is Twitter Blue? All you need to know about the paid subscription
Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Apps

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

हिंदी समाचार

50 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला Vivo Y76 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें इसकी कीमत और खूबियां

PUBG: New State - चीटर्स पर लगाम कसने आया गेम का नया अपडेट, डाउनलोड करना है जरूरी

अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप पर भी पड़ी महंगाई की मार, 13 दिसंबर के बाद 50% तक बढ़ जाएगा रेट

Airtel के बाद Vi ने भी बढ़ाई प्रीपेड प्लान की दरें, 25 प्रतिशत तक महंगा हुआ रिचार्ज

48MP कैमरा और MediaTek D900 चिप के साथ उतरेगा Oppo Reno 7 SE, सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Latest Videos

Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs

News

Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25: Find out full specs and features

News

Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25: Find out full specs and features
Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

GoDaddy data breach: Details of over 1 million Wordpress users exposed
News
GoDaddy data breach: Details of over 1 million Wordpress users exposed
Battlefield 2042 is now one of the worst-rated games on Steam

Gaming

Battlefield 2042 is now one of the worst-rated games on Steam
Elon Musk SpaceX is now hiring in India: Here s how to apply for job, eligibility, job description, more

Telecom

Elon Musk SpaceX is now hiring in India: Here s how to apply for job, eligibility, job description, more
Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here s how to recover them

How To

Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here s how to recover them
Oppo now plans to enter Electric Vehicle market in India: Report

Electric Vehicle

Oppo now plans to enter Electric Vehicle market in India: Report

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers