Twitter Spaces coming soon to desktop: Report

Twitter over the past few months has been testing out its Clubhouse-like audio chat rooms feature, Spaces. The feature is currently available to its iOS and Android app users, and now the company has announced that it is working on bringing the feature to its web users. Also Read - Twitter-owned live streaming platform Periscope shuts down after six years

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong in a tweet revealed that the company is working on Twitter Spaces preview cards for their web client. In the tweet, Wong showcased how the Spaces preview cards could look like when viewed on the web. After this, the company also confirmed to The Verge that it is “working on the feature for browsers.” Also Read - Twitter allows people to add GIFs, stickers to Fleets: How to use?

Spaces is further ahead than any of its competitors including the original Clubhouse. Clubhouse for instance currently is only available exclusively on iOS. Having Spaces available on iOS, Android and web is expected to prove as a major advantage for Twitter.

To recall, earlier a Twitter Spaces developer with the ID @magusnn, tweeted a few test designs of how Space’s intro screens might look on the web.

An interesting fact, even though Spaces is available on iOS, it currently only works on iPhones. With the desktop version, the company might enable the feature on iPads also.

As of now, the company has not revealed when the feature will be made available for the web client. However, seeing the development speed that the company has had for the feature till now, we expect the wait to not be a long one.

In related news, Discord yesterday launched a new audio chat rooms feature, called Stage Channels, which is available on all platforms where Discord is available.