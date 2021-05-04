Twitter Spaces expands to more people with this simple condition

Twitter introduced Spaces for people to have audio-only conversations and to compete with Clubhouse, which has risen to popularity heights in a short span of time. The feature, which was a part of public beta, is now reaching more people on both Android and iOS. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine fact box added to users' timeline on Twitter for Android, iOS

However, the micro-blogging site has strapped just one simple condition for you to start entering Twitter Spaces. Here's what it is all about.

Twitter Spaces reaches more people: Are you one of them?

Twitter, via a blog post, has announced the availability of Spaces to more people. This can happen if they fulfil one criterion: the presence of 600 or more followers on the platform. If you match the requirement, you will automatically get the Twitter Spaces option.

The social media platform deems that people with over 600 followers can easily conduct live conversations due to the audience they are catering to.

It says, “Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience.”

For the uninitiated, Twitter Spaces is a way of letting people talk about various topics live (much like on Clubhouse) instead of just tweeting. Up to 10 people join a Live Room as speakers with unlimited listeners.

This comes amidst the time when Clubhouse is soon to introduce its Android app, which has now gone in beta testing.

How to use Twitter Spaces?

It’s quite easy to start or join Twitter Spaces. Here’s what to do:

Step 1: Open Twitter on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Long-press the tweet icon on the homepage.

Step 3: There, you will find the new Spaces option (diamond-shaped icon). Tap on it to start.

Step 4: Now, you can name the Live Room, add people, and also give speaking rights to the people you want.

Alternatively, you can access Twitter Spaces by selecting your DP in the Fleets section, scrolling to the right side, and then tapping on the Spaces icon.

Joining Spaces is also easy: if someone you follow goes live with Spaces, you will see it at the top of the Twitter homepage. Just tap on it to join.