Social media micro-blogging network Twitter is rolling out its voice chat room feature dubbed "Spaces" for some of its users in India. The feature has been spotted by many Twitter users in India and allows them to join or host voice chats on the platform.

The feature was first announced in November 2020 and was made available only to select users around the globe as part of Twitter's Beta testing phase. Now, the company has confirmed that it is rolling out the feature to some of its users in the Indian market and is seeking their feedback on the feature.

“We have given a small group of diverse voices, including people in India, access to Spaces to test the feature. By seeking feedback from a variety of communities early on, we can make the product better for everyone. The experiment will expand over time.”, Twitter India confirmed to Techradar.

How does Twitter Spaces work

Spaces is similar to the new voice-based social media platform Clubhouse that’s been in the news lately after tech stalwarts like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and even Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma subscribed to the platform. Though Clubhouse is only available on iOS, Twitter Spaces works both on iOS and Android.

Since Clubhouse is an invite-only platform there are certain restrictions that users face with it, however, Twitter with Spaces has a chance to democratize audio chat discussion thanks to its global presence.

Clubhouse banned in China

Despite its growing popularity, Clubhouse has been banned in China after Chinese users started voicing their issues on the whole China-Taiwan relations as well as the Chinese’s government’s part in the genocide of Uighur Muslims. With the ban, Clubhouse has also joined Twitter, Facebook, Google and Instagram as platforms that are banned in China.