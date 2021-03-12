Twitter has rolled out a new update for its iOS app, bringing access to Spaces for everyone, according to The Verge. However, the update does not bring the ability for users to create a new Space. As of now, only a select few have been given access to do so. Also Read - Twitter to soon let users upload 4K images and full view photos in tweets

However, the company seems to be planning to launch Spaces to everyone next month, which will allow all users to make their own rooms and talk with all of the participants. According to a report by TechCrunch, during a Twitter Space hosted by Alex aka @akkhosh, who is a part of the Twitter Spaces team, he revealed that the company is looking to make it possible for anyone to host a Twitter Spaces room in April. Also Read - Twitter soon plans to roll out a revamped version of TweetDeck

Apart from this, Alex also stated that the company is considering adding support for using music in Spaces and also thinking of better ways of integrating Spaces with tweets. Also Read - Twitter Undo Send timer button coming, could save you from typos in your tweet

The addition of music to Spaces would allow hosts to add a welcome track for their listeners. Whereas, integration of tweets and Spaces would allow users to tweet inside the Space directly, where these tweets will not be displayed on their public timelines.

To recall, Twitter had earlier stated that it also aims to provide its users with a way to natively record Spaces conversations. This will allow the users to post these recordings later, on their walls and on other platforms. It also stated that this will help reduce hate as fewer people may be willing to speak abusively.

What is Twitter Spaces?

Twitter Spaces is an audio-chat feature available inside of Twitter. Here people can listen to conversations, interviews and discussions between interesting people on various topics, just like Clubhouse. They can also start their own chatrooms if they have access to the feature.