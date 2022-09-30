comscore Twitter just sent out a Tweet with Edit button, Edit history
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter Spotted Testing The Edit Button Via Its Twitter Blue Handle
News

Twitter spotted testing the Edit Button via its Twitter Blue handle

Apps

Twitter Blue has sent out its first tweet that supports the Edit button. Users can see the Tweet history by taping on the pencil icon beside the time and date.

Twitter Edit Button

Earlier this month, Twitter announced that it will finally bring the Edit button to Twitter. However, it will only come to the Twitter Blue subscribers, which is a paid subscription. Despite the announcement, we haven’t seen anything official from the company. Now, finally, Twitter was spotted testing the feature showing how the feature would practically work. Also Read - Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on September 21

As promised by Twitter, the official Twitter Blue handle has sent out a test Tweet that has an edit button. This is the first time that the company is officially testing it in public. What this means is that the public release for the Blue subscribers is near. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

The first edited Tweet shows that there’s a pencil icon beside the time and date option on a Tweet. Once we tap on it, we get to see the changes made to the Tweet. Also Read - Twitter removes over 45K accounts in India over child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and more

For those unaware, it was made clear that although an Edit button is coming, it will be transparent, meaning whatever changes that were made since it was first published will be visible to everyone.

While many are excited about this feature, some expect this feature to be free for non-paying members too. Since all other major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn allow users to edit posts for free.

One thing to notice is that other platforms won’t show the edit history, or leave a trail behind of what was edited. Some other users on the platform expected the Edit button on Twitter to be like other platforms, without any edit history.

Nonetheless, now that the first edited tweet is here, we expect it to slowly arrive to Twitter Blue subscribers. This feature will be useful mainly for businesses and big personalities. Twitter Blue costs $4.99, which is roughly Rs 400, and is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. There’s no information on whether the feature will arrive in India anytime soon.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 1:17 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

BGR hosts second edition of BGR Gaming Awards in India
Gaming
BGR hosts second edition of BGR Gaming Awards in India
Google Pixel 7 series to come with 7 key features

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7 series to come with 7 key features

BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Check out the list of the best games of the year

Gaming

BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Check out the list of the best games of the year

PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

News

PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Here are India's most favourite gaming brands, check full list of winners

Gaming

BGR Gaming Awards 2022: Here are India's most favourite gaming brands, check full list of winners

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter's Edit button is officially here

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: In pics

LML unveils three electric two-wheeler models in India: Check images, specs and more

BGR hosts second edition of BGR Gaming Awards in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers
WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details

News

WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!
WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately

News

WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately