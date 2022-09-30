Earlier this month, Twitter announced that it will finally bring the Edit button to Twitter. However, it will only come to the Twitter Blue subscribers, which is a paid subscription. Despite the announcement, we haven’t seen anything official from the company. Now, finally, Twitter was spotted testing the feature showing how the feature would practically work. Also Read - Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on September 21

As promised by Twitter, the official Twitter Blue handle has sent out a test Tweet that has an edit button. This is the first time that the company is officially testing it in public. What this means is that the public release for the Blue subscribers is near. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

The first edited Tweet shows that there’s a pencil icon beside the time and date option on a Tweet. Once we tap on it, we get to see the changes made to the Tweet. Also Read - Twitter removes over 45K accounts in India over child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and more

For those unaware, it was made clear that although an Edit button is coming, it will be transparent, meaning whatever changes that were made since it was first published will be visible to everyone.

While many are excited about this feature, some expect this feature to be free for non-paying members too. Since all other major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn allow users to edit posts for free.

One thing to notice is that other platforms won’t show the edit history, or leave a trail behind of what was edited. Some other users on the platform expected the Edit button on Twitter to be like other platforms, without any edit history.

Nonetheless, now that the first edited tweet is here, we expect it to slowly arrive to Twitter Blue subscribers. This feature will be useful mainly for businesses and big personalities. Twitter Blue costs $4.99, which is roughly Rs 400, and is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. There’s no information on whether the feature will arrive in India anytime soon.