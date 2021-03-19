Twitter now allows users to watch YouTube videos in-app

Twitter has started rolling out a new feature that allows its users to watch YouTube videos directly in their timeline. The feature is currently being tested on iOS and is yet to be made available for Android devices. The feature is currently being rolled out in batches as a test feature, and the company has said that it will take a while before all users are able to experience it. This feature comes as a part of many other features that the company is testing to improve how its users view content on the platform. Also Read - Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging into their account

The new feature allows users to share YouTube videos on their timeline, which will make the video show up as a preview with the tweet. When other users press the play button on the video preview, it will allow them to view the video directly on Twitter, rather than opening it inside of the YouTube app. Also Read - Twitter to be an active part of Assembly Elections in India with dedicated initiatives

This feature only makes users see YouTube videos embedded inside of tweets. Videos from other platforms like Facebook and Instagram will still redirect users to the necessary apps.

Apart from this, the company has also been testing an improved way of showcasing single images on user timelines. This feature will allow users to see entire images inside of the preview attached to tweets, instead of a cropped version of the same. This feature is being tested on both Android and iOS.

The company is also testing a new feature that allows users to upload and view hi-res 4K images on the platform. To enable this feature users need to go into the Settings panel of the app and enable the toggle for the same.