Twitter starts rolling out View Count feature: All you know about it

Twitter has started rolling out a new feature dubbed as ‘View Count’ to all its users globally. Twitter said that this new feature will help users in understanding how many people have ‘seen their tweets’ and it will appear right next to the counter for likes under a tweet. Also Read - Twitter starts releasing 'view counts for tweets' feature for some users: Report

“Replies and likes don’t tell the whole story. We’re making it easier to tell *just* how many people have seen your Tweets with the addition of view counts, shown right next to likes,” Twitter wrote in a post on its platform. Also Read - Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement

That said, not all Tweets will come with a view count attached to them. According to a support page on Twitter, view count will not be available for community tweets, Twitter Circle and older tweets. The company also said all of a user’s followers will be able to see the view count for the tweets for which the count is visible. Additionally, the company said that users can see view counts on protected accounts’ Tweets.

It is worth noting that earlier this month, Twitter CEO Elon Musk had said that the company was working on a functionality that would show users their ‘true account status’. At the time, the Twitter boss had not mentioned a timeline of launch. Now, less than a month later, Twitter has finally started rolling out the feature to its users across the globe.

Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

As far as availability is concerned, Twitter’s new View Count feature is available to Android and iOS users. Twitter said that Twitter’s web users will get access to this feature soon. “Now on iOS and Android, web coming soon,” Twitter wrote in its post.