Twitter starts testing chat threads for Spaces: Here’s what it does

Twitter has been working on a number of new features for enhancing the usability of its platform. We already know that the micro-blogging platform is working on an ‘Edit’ button that will enable users to modify their tweets after sharing them. Now, word is that the company has started testing another feature that will bring more ways for Twitter Spaces users to interact with their listeners. Also Read - Elon Musk-Twitter deal: Tesla CEO secures $7.1 billion in new financing

Twitter, via its official Spaces handle, announced that it has started testing a new feature that will essentially bring chat threads to Spaces. The micro-blogging platform said that it will automatically send a Space card as a tweet right after a host opens a room. Once that happens, all the listeners will be able to send tweets directly from that Space. Also Read - Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public within three years: Report

These conversations will be a part of a Twitter thread that will be linked to the original room that is being discussed in the chats. This thread will be accessible by a new chat button that will appear right next to the reactions button within a Space. In addition to enabling people to chat about the topic being discussed in a room, it will also show the number of interactions in that thread to the creator of the room. Additionally, tapping on this new button will also enable other users to interact with other users during the audio conversation. Also Read - Blizzard releases new video of upcoming Warcraft mobile game: Watch here

we’re testing a feature you’ve been asking for when some Hosts start a Space, a Space card will be sent as a Tweet so listeners can reply, engage, and share…straight from the Space! we hope it makes it easier to see and participate in the convo. now testing on iOS and Android! pic.twitter.com/ioB6xpSwZA — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 5, 2022

A report by 9To5 Mac notes that all the tweets sent in a Space will be public, which means that they can be shared and retweeted on users’ timeline just as other tweets.

“…When some Hosts start a Space, a Space card will be sent as a Tweet so listeners can reply, engage, and share…straight from the Space! we hope it makes it easier to see and participate in the convo. now testing on iOS and Android,” Twitter Spaces wrote in a post from its official handle.

Interestingly, the development comes just days after Twitter announced that it was working on a new feature called Twitter Circle that would enable users to share their tweets with a closed circle of friend. A Twitter user can have only one Circle that can have up to 150 friends.