comscore Twitter starts testing chat threads for Spaces: Here’s what it does
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter Starts Testing Chat Threads For Spaces Heres What It Does
News

Twitter starts testing chat threads for Spaces: Here’s what it does

Apps

Twitter, via its official Spaces handle, announced that it has started testing a new feature that will essentially bring chat threads to Spaces.

Twitter Spaces

Image: Twitter

Twitter has been working on a number of new features for enhancing the usability of its platform. We already know that the micro-blogging platform is working on an ‘Edit’ button that will enable users to modify their tweets after sharing them. Now, word is that the company has started testing another feature that will bring more ways for Twitter Spaces users to interact with their listeners. Also Read - Elon Musk-Twitter deal: Tesla CEO secures $7.1 billion in new financing

Twitter, via its official Spaces handle, announced that it has started testing a new feature that will essentially bring chat threads to Spaces. The micro-blogging platform said that it will automatically send a Space card as a tweet right after a host opens a room. Once that happens, all the listeners will be able to send tweets directly from that Space. Also Read - Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public within three years: Report

These conversations will be a part of a Twitter thread that will be linked to the original room that is being discussed in the chats. This thread will be accessible by a new chat button that will appear right next to the reactions button within a Space. In addition to enabling people to chat about the topic being discussed in a room, it will also show the number of interactions in that thread to the creator of the room. Additionally, tapping on this new button will also enable other users to interact with other users during the audio conversation. Also Read - Blizzard releases new video of upcoming Warcraft mobile game: Watch here

A report by 9To5 Mac notes that all the tweets sent in a Space will be public, which means that they can be shared and retweeted on users’ timeline just as other tweets.

“…When some Hosts start a Space, a Space card will be sent as a Tweet so listeners can reply, engage, and share…straight from the Space! we hope it makes it easier to see and participate in the convo. now testing on iOS and Android,” Twitter Spaces wrote in a post from its official handle.

Interestingly, the development comes just days after Twitter announced that it was working on a new feature called Twitter Circle that would enable users to share their tweets with a closed circle of friend. A Twitter user can have only one Circle that can have up to 150 friends.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2022 9:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple, Google, and Microsoft to support 'passwordless' sign-ins on all major platforms
News
Apple, Google, and Microsoft to support 'passwordless' sign-ins on all major platforms
Microsoft Teams launches three new features to enhance hybrid workstyle

Apps

Microsoft Teams launches three new features to enhance hybrid workstyle

Indian smartwatch market registers massive growth of 173 percent

Wearables

Indian smartwatch market registers massive growth of 173 percent

Nothing Phone (1) launch date revealed: Check details

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) launch date revealed: Check details

How to Download WhatsApp Status without an extra app

How To

How to Download WhatsApp Status without an extra app

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter starts testing chat threads for Spaces

Apple, Google, and Microsoft to support 'passwordless' sign-ins on all major platforms

Indian smartwatch market registers massive growth of 173 percent

Nothing Phone (1) launch date revealed: Check details

What former WhatsApp CBO has to say on being acquired by Facebook

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp में जुड़े Telegram वाले कई फीचर्स, अब भेज सकेंगे 2GB की फाइल

अलर्ट! 10 में से 4 मोबाइल फोन पर साइबर अटैक का खतरा, जानें कैसे बचें

Free Fire MAX में बिना डायमंड खर्च किए फ्री पाएं Soul Shaking इमोट, जानें कैसे

Elon Musk को Twitter डील फाइनल करने के लिए मिल गए $7 बिलियन के इन्वेस्टर्स, मार्जिन लोन हुआ कम

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) कंट्रोल कोड को इस तरह आसानी से करें शेयर और कॉपी, गेमिंग एक्सपीरियंस को बनाएं मजेदार

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more

News

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999