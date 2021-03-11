Micro-blogging platform Twitter is testing a new feature for Android and iOS where it will allow users to upload full view images and will also offer support for 4K images. Also Read - Twitter soon plans to roll out a revamped version of TweetDeck

The announcement came via Twitter’s Support page where it said that it will be testing the feature over the next few weeks. At the moment, Twitter only allows users to upload images that appear in half which is where the full view upload option will be a welcome one. Also Read - Twitter Undo Send timer button coming, could save you from typos in your tweet

What does the new update offer?

With the new update, the images that you are uploading will look exactly like how they look in the tweet composer. At the moment, Twitter only allows users to preview the image on the timeline and users have to tap on the image to view the full image. Also Read - Twitter testing new Shopping Cards for its Android app

Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better. pic.twitter.com/izI5S9VRdX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021

This is a great addition to the platform as many users have complained of not being able to tell the details in the image until they tap on it. The new media feature is only being tested for the Android and iOS platform.

Have a collection of higher res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS. If you’re in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started. pic.twitter.com/EgW5fsb8Z8 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021

Upload in 4K!

Twitter users will soon be able to upload images in 4K after the rollout of the update. Users who are part of the beta testing phase will be able to upload high-res 4K images on their timelines. This feature is currently being tested on Android and iOS. You will be able to spot the option in the Settings option under ‘Data Usage’. There you have to select ‘high-quality image downloads’ and then choose mobile data or wi-fi. The default option would always ask the user before uploading.

Twitter has not given an official release date for the feature to be rolled out for beta testing and has not said whether it will be made available to all of the users.