Twitter Testing New Edit Option For Tweets Makes Changes In The Notification Panel

Twitter might soon get some of the most-awaited features like an edit tweet option and a dislike button. The edit button has been the single biggest demand that the platform may have witnessed since it became operational. A new leak now suggests that there is an edit option that will be introduced, but it's not in the way you might have expected.

A popular tipster, Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared screenshots of the new feature, which hints at a possible launch very soon. Also Read - Twitter is reportedly giving Elon Musk access to all of its data: Here’s why

New Edit Option

Unlike what most Twitteratis have been demanding, the edit option does not apply to all tweets and it won’t be available for published tweets. Instead, the edit option is more like a warning. If Twitter detects that a tweet has any abusive or offensive word or phrase in it, Twitter will prompt the user to edit it before he/she publishes it. For instance, you are about to send a tweet that has some abusive text according to Twitter’s algorithm. As soon as you hit the send tweet button, a pop-up will prompt you to review your reply. Also Read - Twitter is testing shopping reminders for upcoming products

The pop-up prompt states, “We’re asking Tweeters to review replies with potentially harmful or offensive language. Want to take another look before Tweeting?”

The user will have three options. They can go ahead with the same tweet or they can edit it to make it less offensive or abusive and the third option is to delete the tweet entirely. Twitter will also give the option for users to provide direct input to Twitter if they feel that they are wrongly tagging their tweet as offensive or abusive.

New Dislike Button

The dislike button has been in the testing phase for quite some time. Now, a new screenshot has shown that users may soon be able to interact with the tweet (like or dislike) from within the notification panel of the application. Another addition is that the fundamental statistics of a tweet such as comments, retweets, like, and share button will be available on the notification panel itself. This will enable users to interact with the tweet without having to visit each one of them separately.