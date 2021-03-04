Twitter is experimenting with a new Card shopping feature that will let users directly shop for products they see on the platform, thanks to a ‘Shop’ button. The experiment is a part of the company’s larger goal to “better support commerce on Twitter”. Also Read - Twitter's Clubhouse-like Spaces now available for Android: What is it, how to use, and more questions answered

Social media consultant Matt Navarra spotted the new shopping features. He also put out screenshots on Twitter of how the Twitter Cards will look like on an Android device along with details like it is being tested for tweets containing links to product pages on a shop's website.

However, Twitter has confirmed to TechCrunch that the e-commerce tool will also allow users to create organic tweets as well. The Twitter Shopping Cards will display the name of the product and shop as well as the product price. In addition, there will also be a 'Shop' button, which will take users directly to the e-commerce website from where the product can be bought.

It looks like Twitter is experimenting with a small number of users at this point and it is unclear when it will be rolled out for everyone. It is also possible that the company might introduce changes in the final version as it is still working on the feature.

However, clearly, we could see more such features focussed on commerce in the coming days on the platform given the company is working on ways to easily discover and quickly purchase products from brands they follow “with only few clicks”.

“We know people come to Twitter to interact with brands and discuss their favorite products. In fact, you may have even noticed some businesses already developing creative ways to enable sales on our platform,” Bruce Falck, revenue product lead at Twitter said in a Twitter Analyst Day 2021 meeting in February.