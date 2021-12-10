Twitter is testing on a new TikTok-like format for its ‘Explore’ discovery tab for select users globally, including India. The new UI is being tested on both Android and iOS users. In this test, users will be able to swipe up and see videos, images and even text-based tweets in a vertical format, just like you now see in TikTok or Instagram Reels or even Netflix’s Fast Laughs section. Also Read - How to post tweets in your own voice via iPhone and iPad
Additionally, Twitter is also testing a one-time warning feature that will let users flag their posts with labels like Nudity, Violence, or Sensitive. Prior to this, users had to mark all their posts under one single label: sensitive. This announcement comes after the company in a blogpost said that it is trying a new human-first approach for reporting content on the website. Twitter made both these announcements on its platform on December 8. Also Read - Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Brian Acton and more: Why top executives are leaving big tech companies
As per the official tweet, the new ‘Explore’ section will have just two tabs: For You and Trending. Although the format looks a lot like TikTok UI, however, on Twitter, the retweet, share and like options will be placed at the bottom of the video instead of the right side. Also Read - Twitter in India in 2021: Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, hand folded emoji and more
People use Twitter to discuss what’s happening in the world, which sometimes means sharing unsettling or sensitive content. We’re testing an option for some of you to add one-time warnings to photos and videos you Tweet out, to help those who might want the warning. pic.twitter.com/LCUA5QCoOV
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 7, 2021
To vote for other categories, click here.
As for the one-time warning feature, the microblogging platform has revealed that it is aware that users discuss the happenings from all around the world on this platform. This sometimes also includes sensitive content. With new warning labels, they will be able to categorise the content better.
*checks Explore tab*
If it’s looking different, then you’re in our latest test: a new Explore experience to help you discover the best content that’s trending. Available in certain countries for some of you who use Twitter in English on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/PGQwMT8r8B
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 8, 2021
As per the company blog, “Twitter will be able to use the feedback it gains from this new process to improve it and help more people. It will help them understand better what’s happening on the platform, and even what’s happening in the outside world, in society. And to connect those learnings to enhance their policies.”