Twitter is testing on a new TikTok-like format for its 'Explore' discovery tab for select users globally, including India. The new UI is being tested on both Android and iOS users. In this test, users will be able to swipe up and see videos, images and even text-based tweets in a vertical format, just like you now see in TikTok or Instagram Reels or even Netflix's Fast Laughs section.

Additionally, Twitter is also testing a one-time warning feature that will let users flag their posts with labels like Nudity, Violence, or Sensitive. Prior to this, users had to mark all their posts under one single label: sensitive. This announcement comes after the company in a blogpost said that it is trying a new human-first approach for reporting content on the website. Twitter made both these announcements on its platform on December 8.