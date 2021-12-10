comscore Twitter to revamp its explore section UI and introduce one-time warnings
Twitter is testing a TikTok-like format for its Explore Tab; also tests one-time warning feature

Twitter is testing on a new TikTok-like format for its ‘Explore’ discovery tab for select users globally, including India. The new UI is being tested on both Android and iOS users. In this test, users will be able to swipe up and see videos, images and even text-based tweets in a vertical format, just like you now see in TikTok or Instagram Reels or even Netflix’s Fast Laughs section. Also Read - How to post tweets in your own voice via iPhone and iPad

Additionally, Twitter is also testing a one-time warning feature that will let users flag their posts with labels like Nudity, Violence, or Sensitive. Prior to this, users had to mark all their posts under one single label: sensitive. This announcement comes after the company in a blogpost said that it is trying a new human-first approach for reporting content on the website. Twitter made both these announcements on its platform on December 8. Also Read - Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Brian Acton and more: Why top executives are leaving big tech companies

As per the official tweet, the new ‘Explore’ section will have just two tabs: For You and Trending. Although the format looks a lot like TikTok UI, however, on Twitter, the retweet, share and like options will be placed at the bottom of the video instead of the right side. Also Read - Twitter in India in 2021: Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, hand folded emoji and more

As for the one-time warning feature, the microblogging platform has revealed that it is aware that users discuss the happenings from all around the world on this platform. This sometimes also includes sensitive content. With new warning labels, they will be able to categorise the content better.

As per the company blog, “Twitter will be able to use the feedback it gains from this new process to improve it and help more people. It will help them understand better what’s happening on the platform, and even what’s happening in the outside world, in society. And to connect those learnings to enhance their policies.”

  Published Date: December 10, 2021 3:47 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 10, 2021 3:55 PM IST

