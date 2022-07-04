comscore Here are 5 things you need to stay away from to avoid getting banned on Twitter
News

Twitter tips: 5 things that can get you banned on the platform

Apps

From posting "sensitive information" to impersonating, here are 5 things that can get you banned on Twitter.

Untitled design (6)

Twitter keeps on removing accounts from its platform that do not comply with its terms and conditions. It was recently revealed in Twitter’s monthly compliance report that the platform banned more than 46,000 accounts of Indian users in May over violation of its guidelines. To avoid something like this, here are five things that you need to steer clear of to avoid getting banned from Twitter. Also Read - Twitter now lets android users to pay and ditch the Spaces button

5 things that can get you banned from Twitter

These five things can get your account suspended from Twitter Also Read - Google removes over 4 lakh pieces of bad content in India in May: Here are the details

  1. Posting sensitive content

Twitter bans accounts that post sensitive content on the platform. As defined by Twitter, sensitive content is “excessively gory or violent or adult content” within a live video or in profile header, or List banner images. Twitter strictly states that media around “sexual violence and/or assault” is also not permitted on the platform. A detailed account of the sensitive content can be found here. Also Read - Twitter bans over 46,000 accounts for violating guidelines

2. Impersonation

Impersonating to be someone else on the platform will also lead to suspension of the account. As per Twitter’s misleading and deceptive identities policy, “You may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of others on Twitter.”

3. Posting or propagating harmful content

Posting or propagating “hateful” content on the platform is also against the company’s terms and conditions. “Violent threats” is one of the many actions that will result in the “immediate and permanent suspension” of an account. This comes under coordinated harmful activity. According to Twitter, “coordinated harmful activity it is an actor-level framework, meaning we assess groups, movements, and campaigns and then take enforcement action on any accounts which we identify as associated with those entities.”

4. Posts with non-consensual nudity 

Twitter does not permit users to share intimate photos or videos of others without their consent. As per Twitter’s rules, “Sharing explicit sexual images or videos of someone online without their consent is a severe violation of their privacy and the Twitter Rules. Sometimes referred to as revenge porn, this content poses serious safety and security risks for people affected and can lead to physical, emotional, and financial hardship.”

5. Posting content regarding Child sexual exploitation

Twitter has a zero-tolerance policy “towards any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation”. However, Twitter has clarified that discussions related to child sexual exploitation are allowed, “provided they don’t normalise, promote or glorify child sexual exploitation in any way”.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 6:05 PM IST

