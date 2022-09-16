Twitter to roll out Edit Tweet feature for Blue subscribers on September 21: Check details

Twitter is set to roll out its much-awaited Edit Tweet feature on September 21, which will be available first for its Blue subscribers who pay $4.99 per month. The Edit Tweet feature lets people make changes to their tweet after it’s been published. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet. Casey Newton of Platformer said in a tweet on Friday that the feature is likely to be rolled out to the public starting next week. Also Read - Twitter removes over 45K accounts in India over child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and more

“Twitter is planning to begin the public test of editing tweets on Wednesday 9/21, per internal documents shared with me,” he posted. Also Read - Twitter planned to make money via monetising porn on its platform

Twitter users have been asking for an edit button for years to fix typos and grammatical errors. Earlier this month, Twitter announced a small test for the Edit Tweet feature with an internal team first, before it rolls out the feature to the public. “Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” said Twitter.

Twitter said it is intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to also know how people might misuse the feature. The test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as “we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet”. “We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets,” according to the company.

Twitter recently launched a new feature that lets you share posts with limited members of your choice. This feature s similar to what we’ve seen on Instagram, where users select a few users to form a group that will get to see your post exclusively. Twitter Circle is a new way through which you get to choose who can see and engage with your Tweets Also Read – Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

The new Twitter Circles feature will let you add up to 150 people to a Twitter Circle and share some Tweets with just this group exclusively. Only people in the Circle will be able to view, reply to and interact with the Tweets you share here. Twitter claims this feature allows you to build closer, deeper connections with your followers without giving up the option of talking to everyone on the Timeline.

(IANS)