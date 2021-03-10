Twitter has not updated the user interface for its TweetDeck platform for a long time. But the company is looking to change that with a major overhaul soon. Twitter Product Chief Kayvon Beykpour during an interview with The Verge, stated that their engineers are currently working on a “big overhaul” for the Tweet management platform, but he did not reveal much about the project stating that the company will share its revamp plans publicly, later this year. Also Read - Twitter Undo Send timer button coming, could save you from typos in your tweet

To recall, TweetDeck was originally a third-party account management app for Twitter, which was later on purchased by the company. The app was launched 12 years ago and then acquired in 2011. Since then the platform has had the same design, with new features being added to it from time to time. Also Read - Twitter testing new Shopping Cards for its Android app

Beykpour during the interview said that the company plans to reveal the new TweetDeck interface later this year. He added that this will be a part of a broader push to improve their developer tools while at the same time trying to repair its relations with app developers. Also Read - Twitter's Clubhouse-like Spaces now available for Android: What is it, how to use, and more questions answered

He also revealed that the new revamp will also bring in newer and faster APIs, which will bring them to parity to the internal APIs. This according to the company will help developers in using these APIs to develop other third-party apps.

Beykpour did not reveal if the new TweetDeck will get a visual refresh or new features or both. All of this will be revealed later this year when the company showcases the new platform.

To recall, according to an earlier Bloomberg report Twitter is planning to release a premium version of TweetDeck, which would be made available on a subscription basis. This according to the report will accompany the free version of the platform.