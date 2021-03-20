comscore Twitter to soon let you undo tweets but there is a catch
News

Twitter to soon add an undo button to help you edit a tweet but there's a catch

Apps

Twitter has been rumoured to introduce an edit button but if that can't happen, it might launch an undo button to edit a tweet. Here's what it is.

Twitter

Twitter is long-expected to get an edit feature for us to edit our tweets that can go wrong at times. It seems like the micro-blogging platform isn’t planning to get that anytime soon. But, there are chances of an undo button that can work close to the functionality of an edit option. Also Read - Twitter now allows iOS users to view YouTube videos directly on their timeline

The feature is expected to be made available soon but it might come with a catch. Here’s what the new Twitter undo button entail. Also Read - Twitter users can now have multiple security keys for logging into their account

If not edit, an undo button on Twitter in tow!

The known app researcher Jane Manchun Wong has found evidence of the possible entry of an undo button on Twitter. This feature will help Twitteratti take back the tweet, which could either have a grammatical or factual error or just prove to be outrageous. Also Read - Twitter to be an active part of Assembly Elections in India with dedicated initiatives

The feature (which has been rumoured previously too) shouldn’t be confused with an edit button. Wong’s tweet suggests that if you tweet about something, you will get an option to undo it in case there’s an issue with it. This option will be available for a few seconds (much like the undo button on Gmail) that can be seen through a timer. Once the time’s up, the tweet will go live.

Another thing to note about the undo button is that it might be available for the paid subscribers, as per the mention of the feature in a subscription screen spotted by Wong. This might be Twitter’s way of attracting more people to its expected subscription model, for who wouldn’t like the ability to revoke a tweet and keep yourself safe!

Having said that, we don’t know if the option will be restricted to the paid users; there are chances it might happen for some time and eventually reaches all the Twitter users.

Will an edit button make it to Twitter?

Twitter has been rumoured to introduce an edit option for a long time, which is a very basic feature seen on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and more.

However, with an undo button coming to the light, there are chances Twitter will hold the edit option and instead, launch the former as ‘part relief.’ This will help the platform pay heed to its avid users and even get people to join its potential subscription service, proving to be a win-win for all.

But again, we don’t have an official word on this so it’s safe to take the aforementioned with a grain of salt. We will let you know what Twitter plans to do once it reveals details. So, keep visiting BGR.in for further updates.

  Published Date: March 20, 2021 2:40 PM IST

Best Sellers