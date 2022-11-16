comscore Twitter users can buy blue checkmark again from November 29
Twitter users can buy blue checkmark again from November 29

Elon Musk said that Twitter will confirm whether the name is authentic or not before providing the blue checkmark under new Blue subscription.

  • Twitter Blue will relaunch with better rules on November 29.
  • Elon Musk said that account names will now be confirmed before they are provided with the blue tick.
  • Musk recently made changes to the Twitter Blue subscription to include a blue tick.
Elon-Musk-8-Dollar

Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Twitter, said the Twitter Blue subscription will relaunch on November 29, letting users pay $7.99 per month for additional features, as well as the blue checkmark. “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid,” Musk said in a tweet. Also Read - Elon Musk to kill ‘Twitter for iPhone,’ ‘Twitter for Android’ device labels

Right after he acquired Twitter and unleashed a series of drastic changes to the company’s structure and policy, the richest man in the world said that the blue checkmark would now be available to anyone who subscribes to Twitter Blue. The subscription service, which has been available for some time, underwent a change to include the blue tick, as well as some additional features, but for a revised price of $7.99 a month. But that launch did not go smoothly. Also Read - Twitter will soon allow organizations verify related accounts: Elon Musk

Since anyone could buy a blue checkmark — which is symbolic of genuineness and authority, fake verified accounts began to crop up on the platform. There was a fake Nintendo account that posted an image of Mario flipping the bird, a fake LeBron James account that tweeted the basketball player is leaving the Lakers, and a fake account impersonating pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which said the insulin is now free in the US — resulting in a sharp dip in the actual company’s shares.

Musk has been very bullish about how Twitter would generate revenue going forward, and an important stream is advertisements. But the mayhem caused several advertisers, such as General Motors, Audi, and Volkswagen, to suspend their advertisements on Twitter.

Eventually, Twitter discontinued the Blue subscription, while removing fake verified accounts.

The better Blue subscription is meant to dole out the blue tick to users in a streamlined manner. Musk said that Twitter will confirm whether the name is authentic or not before providing the blue checkmark. “With new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service,” he tweeted. Essentially, Musk would go down to the old Twitter verification process, which, although was not a paid service, required proper verification for the blue tick. But the new Twitter Blue may face some problems.

Musk has laid off more than half the employees and thousands of contract workers, and fired the employees who were dissenting, so he may not have enough people in the company to actually confirm accounts requesting the blue checkmark.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2022 9:09 AM IST
