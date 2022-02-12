comscore Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night
News

Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night

Apps

During the downtime, users complained that their Twitter feed was not loading, and they were unable to post anything. The outage was resolved in just a few hours.

Twitter-Spaces

(Representational Image)

Twitter suffered a brief global outage on Friday night. During the downtime, the microblogging tech platform was unable for thousands of users, as reported by outage tracking website DownDetector. Both the Twitter app and the website were affected by the outage. Also Read - Want to get rid of unwanted videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter? Here’s how to do it

Twitter was quick to fix the issue and said that the outage was due to technical issues. “We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption,” the microblogging site said in an official statement. Also Read - Twitter to introduce a new DM icon on tweets to start a conversation from timeline itself

Twitter down: More details

During the downtime, users complained that their Twitter feed was not loading, and they were unable to post anything. The outage was resolved in just a few hours. The platform was down roughly around 11PM IST on Friday. Also Read - Twitter now lets you downvote a tweet you don’t like

Soon after the outage was reported, users flocked to Reddit to share the issues they are facing on Twitter. Once these “technical issues” were fixed, users reshared the issues they faced during the downtime. Hashtags like #TwitterDown started trending on the platform.

Let’s look at some of the issues Twitter users faced during the outage last night:

  Published Date: February 12, 2022 11:09 AM IST

