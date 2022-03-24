comscore Twitter will finally let you search your DMs
Twitter will finally let you search your DMs

Twitter said that it has already rolled out this feature on the web and that it will arrive on its Android and iOS-based apps in the coming days

Image: Pixabay

Twitter is on a feature spree. The company has been consistently rolling out new features on its platform since the past couple of weeks. The list includes Lists, Birdwatch, and chronological feed to name a few. And now the microblogging site has announced yet another feature that is coming to its platform. Twitter has announced that it is rolling out DM search on this platform. Also Read - Twitter now lets you create GIFs using your iPhone’s camera: How to use it

For the unversed, Twitter’s DM search feature will enable users to search for specific keywords in conversations without scrolling through the entire chat. For instance, users can look for all the messages that contain the word ‘chilli’ without having to go through the entire conversation. Earlier, users could only look for users’ names or names of chat groups in the DM section of the platform. Also Read - Twitter is testing a new clipping tool with select Spaces hosts

“We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs…Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names,” Twitter wrote in a post from its official Support account announcing the update. Also Read - Twitter rolls back tabbed timeline experience after negative feedback

As far as availability is concerned, Twitter said that it has already rolled out this feature on the web and that it will arrive on its Android and iOS-based apps in the coming days. “This feature is available on web and is rolling out –– you should see it soon,” Twitter wrote in a tweet responding to a query on the availability of the feature.

Notably, Twitter rolled out DM searches to its platform back in 2019. However, at the time, the feature was available only on the company’s iOS-based app. It took the company almost two years to bring the same to Android. “We’ve brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones,” Twitter wrote in a post announcing the availability of DM searches on Android in 2021.

Interestingly, DM search is not the only feature that Twitter has rolled out on its platform in the recent time. Earlier this week, Twitter rolled out the ability to share GIFs using the phone’s camera on iOS. The company also rolled out an update on its Android app that makes the push alerts by ‘Tweets from people you follow’ silent by default. In addition to this, the company also brought back chronological feed on its platform.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 1:36 PM IST

