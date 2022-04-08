comscore Twitter will now let you unmention yourself from tweets
News

Twitter will now let you unmention yourself from tweets

Apps

Twitter has started testing its Unmention feature but there is no word on when this feature will arrive in Twitter's Android and iOS-based apps.

Twitter Unmention

Image: Twitter

Have you ever found yourself being dragged in a conversation on Twitter that you don’t want to be a part of? Now, Twitter is rolling out a feature that will help users excuse themselves from conversations that they don’t want to be a part of. Also Read - Twitter is finally getting edit button, but there is a catch

Twitter has announced that it has started experiment testing a new feature that enables users to unmention themselves from conversations or discussions that they don’t want to be part of. The short video shared by the micro-blogging platform via its Twitter Safety handle shows that the new unmention button not only enables users to untag themselves from a particular tweet but it also enables them to untag themselves from the original tweet and all replies pertaining to that conversation. Also Read - Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?

In addition to this, the unmention feature also prevents other Twitter users from mentioning users in the same conversation again. Apart from that, while users who have unmentioned themselves from a conversation will not get notifications pertaining to conversation, they will still be able to see the entire conversation on the platform.

It is worth mentioning that the Unmention feature was first teased by Twitter back in June 2021. At the time Twitter privacy designer Dominic Camozzi had shared a ‘concept’ of the feature while inviting feedback. Then in August, Camozzi had responded to users’ feedback that the name of the feature was too confusing by renaming it to – ‘Leave the conversation’.

Now, Twitter has started testing its ‘Leave the conversation’ or ‘Unmention’ feature with a limited set of users. The company hasn’t shared details as to when this feature will be rolled out more widely or when it will arrive on Twitter’s Android and iOS-based app.

Notably, this feature comes shortly after Twitter announced that it will soon enable users to edit their tweets with a new ‘Edit Tweet’ button. This was followed by preceded by Elon Musk joining the board of the company.

  Published Date: April 8, 2022 9:51 AM IST

