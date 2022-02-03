comscore Forget tweets, Twitter may soon let you write Articles
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Twitter will soon let you ditch 280 character limit to write Articles
News

Twitter will soon let you ditch 280 character limit to write Articles

Apps

Twitter is working on a new feature called ‘Articles’. This new feature would enable users to share their views and opinions in a slightly longer format as compared to the existing 280-character limit.

Twitter

Twitter is working on a new feature called ‘Articles’. This new feature would enable users to share their views and opinions in a slightly longer format as compared to the existing 280-character limit that came into effect back in 2017. Also Read - Twitter tips: How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs

Twitter’s new Articles feature was spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong who shared a screenshot of Twitter’s web-based interface on the microblogging platform. The screenshot gives us a glimpse of the feature’s interface. The screenshot also indicates that sharing an article on Twitter should be as simple as sharing a tweet and that the company might add a shortcut on the left to give a quick access to this feature to the users. Also Read - Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

That said, this feature isn’t available on Twitter yet and there is no word on when it might arrive on the platform. However, the company in a statement to CNET has said that it is “always looking into new ways to help people start and engage in conversations” and that it will share more details about this feature soon.

As of now, Twitter offers a character limit of 280-characters per tweet for sharing their views and thoughts. Users who want to share their opinions in a slightly longer format have to use Twitter threads for the same. Now, Twitter does have a feature called Reader that enables its users to read the Twitter thread easily over a more unified interface. However, this feature is available only to Twitter Blue users. Beyond this, there is no feature that lets Twitter users share their views, even the ones that require slightly more space than the one that is available at the moment, in a more unified format.

In addition to this, Twitter’s Blue Labs is working on three new features at the moment – longer video uploads, NFT Profile Pictures and Pinned Conversations. But none of these features will give users more space to share their views. So, we’ll have to wait for the company to share more detail in this regard.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 6:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter will soon let you write articles on its platform
Apps
Twitter will soon let you write articles on its platform
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed by a year, suggests report

Gaming

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed by a year, suggests report

Ghostwire: Tokyo, Tango Gameworks new title to be available on PS5 on this date

Gaming

Ghostwire: Tokyo, Tango Gameworks new title to be available on PS5 on this date

T-Series enters OTT space and announces to team up with A-list directors

Entertainment

T-Series enters OTT space and announces to team up with A-list directors

Vivo Y7x may launch in India: Expected specs, design, price, features and more

Mobiles

Vivo Y7x may launch in India: Expected specs, design, price, features and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo T1 key details, price in India teased ahead of formal launch

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed by a year, suggests report

Facebook lost daily users for the first time in 18 years

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing tipped

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check when will your phone get the software update

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter will soon let you write articles on its platform

Apps

Twitter will soon let you write articles on its platform
How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps
Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

News

Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans
Indian govt files request for data of over 2000 Twitter accounts

News

Indian govt files request for data of over 2000 Twitter accounts
Bot attempts to play spoilsport to everyone's favourite passtime; Twitter intervenes

Gaming

Bot attempts to play spoilsport to everyone's favourite passtime; Twitter intervenes

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi MIUI 13 भारत में लॉन्च, शाओमी और रेडमी के इन स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा सपोर्ट

पबजी, फ्री फायर की टक्कर वाले देसी गेम Indus का गेम-प्ले हुआ रिवील

How to Check PF Balance without Internet: बिना इंटरनेट के मिनटों में जानें आपके PF अकाउंट में हैं कितने पैसे

Garena Free Fire में मिल रहा Gloo Wall और Motor Bike स्किन पाने का मौका, शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट

बिहार के इस युवक ने किया कमाल, Google को पढ़ाया 'सिक्योरिटी' का पाठ

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Vivo T1 key details, price in India teased ahead of formal launch
Mobiles
Vivo T1 key details, price in India teased ahead of formal launch
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed by a year, suggests report

Gaming

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed by a year, suggests report
Facebook lost daily users for the first time in 18 years

News

Facebook lost daily users for the first time in 18 years
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specifications, pricing tipped
MIUI 13 launched in India: Check when will your phone get the software update

News

MIUI 13 launched in India: Check when will your phone get the software update

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers