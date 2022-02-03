Twitter is working on a new feature called ‘Articles’. This new feature would enable users to share their views and opinions in a slightly longer format as compared to the existing 280-character limit that came into effect back in 2017. Also Read - Twitter tips: How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs

Twitter’s new Articles feature was spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong who shared a screenshot of Twitter’s web-based interface on the microblogging platform. The screenshot gives us a glimpse of the feature’s interface. The screenshot also indicates that sharing an article on Twitter should be as simple as sharing a tweet and that the company might add a shortcut on the left to give a quick access to this feature to the users. Also Read - Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

That said, this feature isn’t available on Twitter yet and there is no word on when it might arrive on the platform. However, the company in a statement to CNET has said that it is “always looking into new ways to help people start and engage in conversations” and that it will share more details about this feature soon.

As of now, Twitter offers a character limit of 280-characters per tweet for sharing their views and thoughts. Users who want to share their opinions in a slightly longer format have to use Twitter threads for the same. Now, Twitter does have a feature called Reader that enables its users to read the Twitter thread easily over a more unified interface. However, this feature is available only to Twitter Blue users. Beyond this, there is no feature that lets Twitter users share their views, even the ones that require slightly more space than the one that is available at the moment, in a more unified format.

In addition to this, Twitter’s Blue Labs is working on three new features at the moment – longer video uploads, NFT Profile Pictures and Pinned Conversations. But none of these features will give users more space to share their views. So, we’ll have to wait for the company to share more detail in this regard.