Twitter boss Elon Musk on Saturday acknowledged the frequency of ads on Twitter and confirmed a way for users to get rid of them. Musk revealed there will be a subscription tier for users that will let them see no ads on the platform.

Twitter is working on an ad-free subscription tier

Back in November last year, Twitter received quite a few changes, not to mention, several controversies in regard to Musk clearing the staff. Despite that, the platform is still running and appears to be stable, at least for now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on video, camera features, and colors leaked ahead of launch

Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you send photos in original quality — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

However, several users claimed that there are ads on most pages on Twitter. Whether you open a tweet or search for something on the platform, you may see a few ads. This emerged in several discussions, which seems to have been noticed by Musk.

That said, the new subscription tier will make Twitter’s browsing experience fully ad-free. Unfortunately, there’s no information as to the pricing of the subscription plan or its release date. But we expect it to arrive soon.

As of now, Twitter has a Twitter Blue subscription for users that adds a blue tick to their profile and offers a few tools. Apart from the blue tick, the other major benefit of the subscription is that it allows you to undo tweets.

In addition to this, it lets you upload longer videos of up to 60 minutes having a maximum size of 2GB. It also provides early access to some of the upcoming features.

All that kept aside, the Blue plan also lets users see half the ads on the platform. This means Blue subscribers will get to see only 50 percent of ads, which is a great deal. Now, however, the upcoming subscription tier will let users do away with all ads.

It is unclear how it will work for Blue subscribers. Will they need to buy the ad-free plan as a top-up? Or there’s something else kept for Blue members? We’ll see soon.