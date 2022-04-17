Twitter has been a hot topic for several reasons for quite some time now, including announcing the much-awaited edit tweet button for tweets. However, there are chances that this feature has some strings attached to it. As reported by developer Jane Manchun Wong, the feature is likely to leave a digital trace of the tweet’s history. Also Read - Twitter’s board adopts poison pill to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover attempt

In simple words, when one edits a tweet, Twitter will create an entirely new tweet while preserving its previous versions. As per Machun Wong's tweet, "Looks like Twitter's approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior to that edit." It is not yet known if this tweet history will appear for the users only or will it be public for others to see.

Looks like Twitter's approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2022

A screenshot of the edit tweet feature shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi reveals that the feature will appear in the three-dot menu placed in the top right corner of the tweet. Selecting the “Edit Tweet” option will lead you to the tweet composer that is pre-filled with your tweet. You just need to make the necessary changes and tap on “Update”. Notably, this screenshot does not reveal any option of showing tweet history.

Twitter has not announced anything about the tweet history yet. As per a statement by Twitter spokesperson Anna Hubatsch to The Verge, “Nothing else to share at the moment beyond what is in this Tweet from @TwitterComms and this Tweet from @JaySullivan, VP of Consumer Product.”